New Visa restrictions: Suspension of all foreign visa, incoming passengers through immigration check posts extended

As the Coronavirus outbreak intensifies in India, the Ministry of Home Affairs have decided to extend the suspension of existing Indian visas given to foreign nationals. According to the latest notification, the government has increased the suspension of visa till at least May 3, 2020. This implies that no foreign tourist will be able to enter India for the next 15 days. The move came on the back of extended nationwide lockdown in India in order to curb the impact of Coronavirus Outbreak. While these existing visas shall remain suspended, the government has announced there would be some exceptions. Visas granted to diplomats, UN/international organizations and employment/project categories will be exempted from the extended suspension.

Moreover, the MHA has directed that people coming from any of the 107 Immigration Check Posts in the country will also remain suspended till May 3, 2020. It further said that these restrictions will not be imposed on any vehicle, plane, ship or train that is carrying any goods or supplies. The supplies can either be essential or non-essential. While the vehicle will be allowed, the person driving it, or any helper or cleaner will have to go through proper medical screening required for the novel Coronavirus.

Meanwhile, the ministry has notified the extension of regular and e-visas of all foreigners who are currently stranded in India as the lockdown has extended.

The government had issued its first notice of visa suspension for foreign nationals in March when the first phase of lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The existing visas were initially suspended till April 15 when India closed its borders for 21 days. The suspension was for OCI travellers too. It is to note that India currently has confirmed 14,378 cases positive for COVID-19 infection, according to the data by the Ministry of Health, Family and Welfare. While 1,992 people have recovered from the viral infection, around 480 people have succumbed their lives to it.