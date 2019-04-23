New value added services make visa application process easy like never before

Travelling to the metro cities or taking a day off to apply for visas has become a thing of the past, and here\u2019s why. The rising number in visa applications is a testimony to the increased outbound travel from India. The growth can be attributed to various reasons- low cost carriers, third party facilitators, increased accessibility and easier visa application, to name a few. The travel industry is anticipating a similar surge this upcoming season, too. Similarly, to meet the growing numbers of visa applications submitted, Visa application service provider VFS Global is offering a host of services which will simplify the visa application process, making it more convenient, exclusive, personalised, time saving and hassle-free. Having transformed the overall application process, these services are extremely useful to beat the peak. Premium Lounge Applicants face issues with the application process or particularly, form filling. However, at the Premium Lounge, the applicant is handheld throughout the entire visa application process by a trained staff. This means that the applicant can be at ease while the trained staff guides them through each step of the application process. This meticulously designed service provides the applicants personalised attention and assistance, ensuring a more effortless visa application process. Premium Lounge is extremely suitable for senior citizens. Also Read |\u00a0Modus operandi of Visa fraud: How victims get lured and defrauded Visa At Your Doorstep Doorstep visa is a technology enabled service which brings the visa application process to the applicant\u2019s doorstep at their preferred time irrespective of location. This means aspiring travellers from even the hinterlands and remote locations have the luxury of an easy visa application. A team of trained staff visits the individual or group of applicants at a location of their choice to enroll their biometric data and collect their visa application documents. The unmatched benefits provided by doorstep visa adds great value to groups who don\u2019t have a visa application centre in their city or state. Doorstep visa saves the applicants time and cost of travelling to another city to avail visas. This service is available for Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Hungary, France, Luxembourg, Malta, Portugal, Latvia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Switzerland, Germany and UK. Priority & Super Priority Visa Services Last minute trips are stressful and chaotic, and can be time sensitive. To ensure visa woes do not come in the way of these trips, VFS Global has Priority and Super Priority Visa Services for UK visa applicants. This service not only puts the application right in front of the queue but also accelerates the process. The priority visa service ensures the visa is processed within 5 working days, while a super priority visa service ensures the visa is processed within 24 hours. Prime time Service The prime time service is exclusively aimed at those who may not be able to visit the visa application centre during the usual working hours. Opting for this service allows individuals to apply for their visas without interrupting their schedules. With Prime Time Service, applicants no longer need to take leave from office or school for visa appointments. This service takes care of the needs of the time-poor applicants. Keep My Passport When Applying While applying for a UK visa, you can opt to keep your passport while the visa is being processed. This service allows applicants to travel cross border or apply for a visa to another country, while their UK visa is being processed in the meantime. This comes in as a boon for those who are always on the go with back-to-back schedules. eVisa on Arrival More than 1.5 million Indians travel to Thailand each year and this service will further ease travel to one of India\u2019s favorite destination. Here a pre-approved electronic Visa-on-Arrival, before departure, replaces long queues and endless form filling on arrival. The documentation such as flight tickets, accommodation details, financial statements and payments are also taken care of before the journey begins. eVOA is the future of outbound travel and this service ensures our Thai vacation is paperless with minimum formalities. Furthermore, if there is an urgent visa requirement to travel to Thailand, travellers can also avail online the Express eVOA service for quicker processing. Cligible travellers can pay an additional service fee and get their eVOA decision within 24 hours for any travel requirements in short notice. Self-Upload for UK Visa In 2018, there were 6,30,000 UK visa applications from India and the World Cup 2019 will further boost these figures. The new self-upload option replaces the need to carry endless documents for UK Visa applicants. UK Visa applicants can now visit the centre with just their passport after having uploaded documents prior to visiting the Visa Application Centre using their smartphone, tablet or other camera\/computing device. This eases the applicants the stress of endless documentation during their appointment. Having taken care of each pressing issue of visa application, the globetrotters can now start their first leg of their journey with ease.