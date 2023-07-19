Due to inclement weather conditions, the new track leading to the Mata Vaishno Devi cave shrine has been closed, as confirmed by a police official. Nevertheless, the yatra, a pilgrimage to the shrine, is proceeding smoothly via the old track.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Amit Gupta, stated, “The new track to the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi cave shrine has been closed due to inclement weather conditions, while the chopper service to the shrine is also suspended in Reasi district today. Yatra going on from the old track smoothly.”

The Vaishno Devi yatra is an annual pilgrimage dedicated to the goddess Durga. On another note, heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir has triggered landslides in various areas, causing disruptions in the Amarnath Yatra, which has faced multiple halts due to adverse weather conditions.

Katra, the base camp for pilgrims visiting Vaishno Devi shrine, received 315.4 mm rainfall, an all time high, a spokesperson of the meteorological department said. “This is the heaviest rainfall since 1980,” he said. The chopper and battery car service at the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine atop Trikuta hills in Reasi district was also suspended due to the inclement weather, the officials said.

The Amarnath Yatra, which began on July 1, will conclude on August 31 after a 62-day duration. According to an official statement, over 2,29,221 pilgrims have visited the Holy Cave in Amarnath since the commencement of the Yatra on July 1.

