  • MORE MARKET STATS

New Strain of Coronavirus: Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri signals extension of temporary suspension on India-UK flights

By: |
December 29, 2020 4:05 PM

Puri said that the picture will be clearer in a couple of days and the government would be in a position to know whether it needs to take any additional steps.

In a decision taken on December 22, the government had banned the international flights between the UK and India till December 31.In a decision taken on December 22, the government had banned the international flights between the UK and India till December 31.

Travellers take note, extension of temporary suspension on India-UK flights likely! Union Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri has said that the suspension of international flights between India and the United Kingdom could be extended for a long haul in the wake of the emergence of a new strain of Coronavirus in the UK. According to a PTI report Puri was quoted as saying that he foresees slight extension of the temporary suspension of the India-UK flights. Earlier, the government had banned the movement of international flights between Britain and India till December 31. However, Puri did not mention how long the ban would be extended for.

However, Puri said that the picture will be clearer in a couple of days and the government would be in a position to know whether it needs to take any additional steps. He further said that the government will only think about easing the suspension of flights after it gets additional information in the next few days.

Related News

Following the lead of other European countries which had banned the movement to and from the United Kingdom, the Indian government had temporarily banned international travel between the United Kingdom and India. In a decision taken on December 22, the government had banned the international flights between the UK and India till December 31.

The new strain of virus named VUI 202012/01 which was first traced in the United Kingdom has been found to be more infectious than its other variants. The virus which carries as many as 14 new mutations and three deletions has been traced in more than 60 percent of the cases recently reported in the capital city of London. In addition to the danger of faster spread of Coronavirus, health experts and scientists have also warned that there is slight probability that the new strain might affect the testing capabilities as well as vaccine development of the virus.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Travel Tourism
  4. New Strain of Coronavirus Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri signals extension of temporary suspension on India-UK flights
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Coronavirus pandemic brought tourism to its knees in 2020
2Work, reconnecting with family will be two key reasons to travel in future: Survey
3Modi govt’s ‘Adopt a Heritage’ tourism scheme has covered 25 heritage sites till now, Tourism Minister takes review meet