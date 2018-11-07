New social enterprise cafe to open in the heart of Bondi, Australia

The ultimate place for great coffee and healthy food served with love will arrive at 95 Roscoe Street on Sydney’s Bondi Beach this November, with the launch of Heart Cafe. Heart Cafe diners can sit back and enjoy delicious local dishes knowing they’re helping to bridge the gap from unemployment to mainstream employment for some of Sydney’s most disadvantaged young people while enjoying their morning coffee.

Gourmet breakfasts, healthy salad bowls and bespoke dishes served alongside great-tasting coffee by Gypsy Espresso will feature on the menu at the new Heart Cafe, Bondi’s first social enterprise cafe.

Owned and run by Eastern Suburbs not-for-profit, Wayside Chapel, Heart Cafe is a new social enterprise with an innovative employment program that aims to positively impact youth unemployment and pave the way for a brighter future.

Through Wayside Chapel’s Wingspan Project, young people facing barriers to employment will receive paid hospitality traineeships within the busy cafe for 12 months. In addition, Heart Cafe trainees receive a Cert II in Hospitality, providing them with ongoing opportunities for employment in the industry.

Jon Owen, pastor and CEO of Wayside Chapel said, “We’re delighted to have the chance to bring a unique and fresh perspective to the Bondi cafe dining scene. Heart Cafe is one-of-a-kind and goes beyond quality coffee, healthy food and good service – it returns hope to the lives of unemployed young people by supporting them into paid hospitality traineeships and breaking the cycle of unemployment. Our aim is to create community and an opportunity for locals to give back. We know everyone in the Eastern Suburbs will embrace Heart Cafe as a new local meeting place.”

Manager of Heart Cafe and Bondi Beach local, Mo Rosa, brings over 20 years of experience in the Eastern Suburbs restaurant and cafe scene to her new role. With hospitality in Rosa’s DNA, she believes food should be joyous inside and out.

“The cafe will serve a delicious wholefood menu using fresh, local ingredients including some organic produce sourced directly from the Wayside Chapel community garden, less than 50 metres away – giving true meaning to our sustainable and local philosophy. It’s wonderful that the local community will be able to feel great in knowing that every dollar they spend, will be used for social good,” she said.