New Rajasthan Tourism app to bring real-time information to visitors

Tourists to Rajasthan will soon have all the information on the state’s sites, sounds, and gastronomical delights in the palm of their hands.

The state tourism department will launch the official Rajasthan Tourism Android app containing authentic information on September 27 on the occasion of World Tourism Day The app will be available on Play Store for Android phones. The iOS version is also under development and could be launched in the next few weeks.

Rajasthan Tourism Department Director Nishant Jain said the application will contain all information about tourist spots, transport facilities, and other services. Tourists will know if the local service provider has registered with the tourism department with the tap of a finger, adding to their safety and security.

At present, all this information is available on the tourism department website. The mobile app will be more convenient and user friendly, Jain said.

Many private websites also provide information on tourism in Rajasthan. However, an official app will be more reliable and provide real-time information. The mobile app will also help visitors schedule their visit to tourist hotspots. They will also be able to check the trends and footfall numbers.

The mobile app is being launched just before the tourist season picks up in October.

The state tourism department expects a huge influx of domestic tourists in the next six months in the post-Covid scenario. As part of its New Tourism Policy, 2020, the Rajasthan Tourism Department is developing new experiences and venues for tourists. The app will provide the ideal platform to extend a preview of these new attractions to potential visitors. The app will also be used to promote the department’s schemes and promotional activities.

The department recently inked a deal with Incredible India, the Centre’s tourism handle, to promote Rajasthan tourism. The collaboration is expected to emphasise on domestic tourism and align it to the state’s various aspects.