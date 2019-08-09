New e-visa and licensing process to be announced! Check important details

Government is concerned about increasing the tourist influx in-country by making e-visa licensing lenient.

The government, in order to make tourism a more hassle-free industry, has decided to make the process of licensing and e-visa more lenient. Prahlad Patel, the Minister of Culture and Tourism informed on Thursday that we are concerned about the tourist and ministry is working towards making tourism in India a better experience. The Ministry of Culture and Tourism will undertake a mission to improve the visiting tourist’s experience in India, Patel said. The minister added that in order to make thing simple for tourists, the main focus is on simplifying the e-visa forms. In addition to this, the government has also decided to make signages in multiple foreign languages available at different tourist sites. Also, the disentanglement of the licensing procedure of tour and travel operators and government authorised shops will be done to eliminate the risks of tourists being tricked or defrauded.

With the Jammu and Kashmir becoming union Territory after article 370 was scrapped, the Culture and Tourism Minister informed that the hills UTs of Jammu and Kashmir will continue to remain a focus area. Talking about it, Prahlad Patel mentioned, “The ministry will now be able to work without much interference to boost the tourism sector of Jammu and Kashmir just like other Himalayan states and will do maximum possible tourism promotion activities.”

Also, in a move to improve the status of India among the foreign tourists visiting the country, the Culture and Tourism Ministry has sought feedback from the representatives of at last seven major countries in concern to the experiences and issues that their tourists came across while visiting India. Notably, this move by the ministry will give them an insight of what the foreign tourists perceive about India’s tourism and will help them to make the facilities better and tourism in India more convenient especially for the tourist visiting the country from abroad.

A proposal has also been made by the Culture and Tourism Ministry to reduce the Goods and Servies Tax (GST) on products and services related to tourism which hotels. The Ministry also proposed to reduce visa fee during lean periods. According to sources, implementation of these proposals is subjected to approval from the Ministry of External Affairs and Ministry of Finance.