WATCH: Ministry of Culture organises drone show on life of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate

The Ministry of Culture held a drone show on the life of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate, New Delhi. It was a three-day event (9th, 10th, and 11th September). Adding to the flavour, a cultural show featuring over 500 folk and tribal artists from various states also took place. The event commenced from 6:30 pm onwards.

“A spectacular drone show on our #Netaji! Don’t miss this opportunity to catch a spellbinding drone show, filled with gorgeous lights and music, at the India Gate on the 9th to 11th of September,” tweeted the Ministry of Culture from its official Twitter handle.

“Accompanying the drone show, cultural performances by over 500 folk and tribal artists from all over the country will be held on the 9th & 10th of September,” it further added.

Post the inauguration of the Kartavya Path (formerly Rajpath) in the national capital Delhi, a large number of people visited India Gate this past weekend to witness the drone show. Kartavya Path is a part of the Central Vista Redevelopment Project. Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated it on Thursday and the very next day people throng the place.

The stretch between Vijay Chowk and Mansingh Road on Rajpath was closed for 20 months. The entire avenue became fully operational by the weekend. The avenue has undergone a heavy facelift during the redevelopment process. The public is required to follow the latest directions.

Here is the video of the drone show on Netaji’s life & contributions for India’s freedom struggle from the India gate yesterday!



This spectacular drone show will continue tonight & tomorrow at the India gate, along with some fabulous cultural shows, from 6:30 PM.#AmritMahotsav pic.twitter.com/olYKueOQaZ — Ministry of Culture (@MinOfCultureGoI) September 10, 2022

About Netaji

Subhas Chandra Bose was an Indian nationalist whose defiance of British authority in India made him a hero among the people of the country. In Orissa, during the British Raj, he was born in wealthy and privileged Bengali family.

About drone

It is an aircraft without any human pilot, crew, or passengers on board. It needs a ground-based controller and a system of communications with the UAV. It was originally developed in the twentieth century for military missions. As control technologies improved and costs fell, their use expanded to many non-military applications like aerial photography, product deliveries, agriculture, policing and surveillance, infrastructure inspections, and drone racing.