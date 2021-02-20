  • MORE MARKET STATS

New Covid variants: Guidelines for international passengers coming from UK, Brazil, South Africa, Middle East changed; check details

By: |
February 20, 2021 3:49 PM

Apart from filling the self-declaration form detailing their journey details on the Air Suvidha portal, the passengers from the above-mentioned countries will also have to produce a negative RT-PCR Coronavirus test report at the time of their arrival.

The authorities have also clearly mentioned that the charges for the molecular tests will also be borne by the arriving passengers.

With the threat of new variants of Coronavirus still looming large, the Indian authorities have altered the guidelines for the international arrivals in the country. The new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) issued by the authorities is applicable to all those passengers who are coming to India from the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Brazil. In addition to these passengers, the SOP is also to be followed by those international passengers whose transit flight has originated from the UK, Europe, and West Asia, The Indian Express reported. Despite West Asia and other European countries not being on the radar, guidelines are to be abided by passengers coming from these regions because no direct flights are running between India to Brazil and South Africa and most passengers coming from these countries take transition flights flowing from Europe or West Asia.

What are the new guidelines?

Related News

Apart from filling the self-declaration form detailing their journey details on the Air Suvidha portal, the passengers from the above-mentioned countries will also have to produce a negative RT-PCR Coronavirus test report at the time of their arrival. The RT-PCR must have been conducted hours before they boarded the flight to India. RT-PCR test aside, the Indian authorities will also conduct confirmatory molecular tests on the passengers to prevent the chances of spread of the new variants in the country. The authorities have also clearly mentioned that the charges for the molecular tests will also be borne by the arriving passengers.

If the outcome of the molecular test comes positive, the passengers will be isolated and their treatment will be undertaken according to the guidelines. However, if the test report comes negative, then the passengers will be allowed to come out of the airport with an advisory to remain in home quarantine for a period of seven days.

Other major changes

Special guidelines have also been issued for the passengers who land at one of the major airports in the country like Delhi, Mumbai or Chennai and want to take another flight to their home state or city. According to the guidelines, such passengers should keep a gap of about 6-8 hours between their arrival in the country and boarding time of their next flight. Such passengers have also been instructed to clearly mention their final destination on their self-declaration form apart from the details about their connecting flight.

Government authorities have asked the airlines and immigration officers at the airport to identify passengers who are either coming from the UK or have taken a flight originating from West Asia or Europe. The guidelines for passengers travelling from any other country remain unchanged.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Travel Tourism
  4. New Covid variants Guidelines for international passengers coming from UK Brazil South Africa Middle East changed check details
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Govt likely to remove fare band, lift other restrictions on aviation sector: Hardeep Singh Puri
2India’s domestic air passenger traffic down 40 pc to 77.34 lakh in January
3Local travel no 1 choice! Indians prefer familiar destinations, holidaying with pets, shows new survey