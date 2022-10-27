Neral-Matheran Toy Train revamped with vistadome coaches resumes services meandering through the Western Ghats

The popular toy train between Neral and the small hill station of Matheran resumed its services last week with the addition of a Vistadome Coach. This toy train is considered one of the most popular attractions in the area.

Neral is a popular tourist destination in the Raigad District of Mumbai. It is around 80 kilometres from the city’s primary location.

“Heritage Neral- Matheran toy train whistles again!” said The Union Minister of Railways, Ashwini Vaishnaw in an official tweet. He also shared that the toy train will now feature a Vistadome coach and a variety of other features. These include the construction of a stone pitching surface beneath the track.

"Heritage Neral- Matheran toy train whistles again!"



Vistadome coach

Gabion protection

Grouting of stone pitching beneath the track

“A rejuvenating experience with the tranquillity of nature! Neral-Matheran Toy Train in Maharashtra has resumed its services post infra upgradation in the section.” said Indian Railway’s official Twitter handle posting a video of the training maiden journey post resuming of its services.

Visual delight for passengers!



Meandering through the stunning landscapes of Western Ghats, the Neral-Matheran Toy Train has resumed services with the addition of Vistadome Coach for the passengers to experience the grandeur of travelling.

The video, which has a duration of 23 seconds, shows the passengers boarding the train. A post on the official Twitter account of the Indian Railways also included a photo of the toy train.

According to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), the trip from Neral to Mumbai’s summer destination takes around 21 kilometres. It cuts through a vast forest in the Western Ghats and the vistadome coaches offers the best viewing experience for the same.

The narrow-gauge railway line passes through three stations: Waterpipe, Jummapatti, and Aman Lodge before ending at the town of Matheran. These stations have solar power plants and windmills that can generate up to 500 kilowatts and are equipped with LED lights.

The route of the railroad was designed in 1900, with construction commencing in 1904 and finishing in 1907. But due to the unprecedented rainfall and damage caused by the landslides in the Neral-Matheran section in 2019, the toy train services were temporarily suspended. The Central Railway started carrying out various infrastructural works in the area to improve the railway track and ride.

During the construction of the railway line, various improvements were reportedly carried out. These included the installation of an anti-slip barrier along the track, side drains, and a box bridge