Negative RT-PCR report must to enter high Himalayan valleys in Uttarakhand

People going to the high Himalayan valleys of Darma, Vyas and Chaudas in Dharchula sub division will now have to produce a negative RT-PCR report not older than a week, officials said on Monday. The administration has discussed the matter with locals and okayed the move, they said.
People will be given permission to proceed to these valleys only after they produce a negative RT-PCR test report for COVID-19, Dharchula Sub-Divisional Magistrate A K Shukla said. “We have taken the step to prevent COVID-19 from spreading to the high Himalayan valleys,” he added.
