Negative RT-PCR report must to enter high Himalayan valleys in Uttarakhand

May 10, 2021 3:22 PM

People going to the high Himalayan valleys of Darma, Vyas and Chaudas in Dharchula sub division will now have to produce a negative RT-PCR report not older than a week, officials said on Monday.

The administration has discussed the matter with locals and okayed the move.

People will be given permission to proceed to these valleys only after they produce a negative RT-PCR test report for COVID-19, Dharchula Sub-Divisional Magistrate A K Shukla said. “We have taken the step to prevent COVID-19 from spreading to the high Himalayan valleys,” he added.

