Navratri fasting and travelling? IRCTC got you covered with its ‘Vrat Thali’ – Check menu, prices, how to place order

With the onset of Navratri, the Indian Railways on Monday has announced that it will be offering ‘Vrat Thali’ to the passengers on board. The step is taken to ensure that the passengers who are travelling on the occasion and also fasting have an option to eat satvik food. The 9-day-long Shardiya Navratri festival dedicated to Maa Durga and her nine avatars has begun today, marking the first day of the festivity (Kalash or Ghatsthapna). The festival is celebrated with much fervour all across the country.

In a tweet, the Ministry of Railways said, “During the auspicious festival of Navratri, IR brings to you a special menu to satiate your Vrat cravings, being served from 26.09.22 – 05.10.22. Order the Navratri delicacies for your train journey from ‘Food on Track’ app, visit http://ecatering.irctc.co.in or call on 1323.”

Order the Navratri delicacies for your train journey from 'Food on Track' app, visit https://t.co/VE7XkOqwzV or call on 1323.

What’s on the Navratri menu?

According to IRCTC, the food that the passengers can order include Makhana Kheer, Sabudana Kheer, Aloo ki Sabji, Vrat Paneer Chatpata and Paneer Makhmali.

How to place the order?

Here are the steps that passengers should follow to book the IRCTC special Navratri 2022 thali:

Step 1: Choose the outlet. Passengers have to enter their PNR number and look for the restaurants near their route for the journey

Step 2: Tap on ‘Complete the Order’ option. Select your food and schedule your order by paying online or choosing the cash-on-delivery option

Step 3: After placing your order, the food will be delivered to your seat at the specified time

Navratri Vrat Thali price

The price of IRCTC’s Vrat Thali food menu starts at Rs 99. According to reports, the IRCTC is offering the service at 400 stations. Passengers must note that special Navratri food will be available only on IRCTC trains which provide e-catering facilities.