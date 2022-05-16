International Museum Day 2022: National Museum to celebrate educators, events planned for young and old

The National Museum is offering a host of online events and offline activities for both adults and adolescents from Monday to Friday on the occasion of the International Museum Day 2022.

Among the planned activities are a teachers’ training workshop, in collaboration with CCRT, Dwarka; Mata Sundari College and the Indian Culture portal. This will be followed by a one-day meet of museum educators that will witness the participation of central and state government museums in Delhi.

The National Museum is collaborating with Heritage Lab, Access for All, and Flow India for the museum educators’ meet. The meet is the National Museum’s pilot initiative, conceptualised to bring government museum educators together on a single platform to discuss the opportunities and the challenges and achievable solutions.

The International Museum Day is a global annual celebration held on or around May 18 and coordinated by the International Council of Museums. Each year, the event highlights a specific theme that reflects a relevant issue facing museums. This year’s theme is The Power of Museums. More than 37,000 museums across the globe took part in the event in 158 countries and territories.

The National Museum will remain open for extended hours from 10.00 AM to 9.00 PM on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. The museum has also designed gallery walks led by curators, consultants and senior National Museum walk leaders. It has also organised hands-on activities for children and activity counters for visitors and a special session with National Museum conservators. It is also organising dedicated walks and activities for children from different NGOs.

The National Museum will also organise live performances at the auditorium every evening. Sadho Band will perform Sufi Music on Wednesday, Sudha Jagannath and her Brihanayika Natryasurabhe will perform Bharatnatyam on Thursday, and Shagun Butani and her troupe from Sudhayaa Dance Foundation will present Abhisaar, an Odissi composition from the traditional repertoire on Friday.