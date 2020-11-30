  • MORE MARKET STATS

Narendra Modi Varanasi visit: PM to attend Sarnath event, Dev Diwali, review Kashi Viswanath corridor project

New Delhi | November 30, 2020 11:27 AM

Narendra Modi visit to Varanasi, Kashi Vishwanath Dham, Sarnath: The "Light and Sound" show at the Archaeological Site of Sarnath was inaugurated by PM Modi through a video conference earlier in November.

Sarnath Light and Sound show, Sarnath light show, Sarnath Light and Sound show timings, Kashi vishwanath, Kashi vishwanath corridor, Kashi vishwanath corridor project, Kashi vishwanath corridor completion date, Kashi vishwanath corridor news, Kashi vishwanath corridor model, Kashi vishwanath corridor update, Kashi vishwanath corridor project completion date, Kashi vishwanath corridor progress, Kashi vishwanath corridor latest newsIn March 2019, the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project was launched by PM Modi. (Reuters image)

Narendra Modi Kashi Varanasi visit: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Varanasi today. PM Modi is scheduled to visit the Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor Project and Archaeological Site of Sarnath. PM Modi will review the progress of the ongoing Kashi Vishwanath Temple Corridor Project. The Prime Minister will also attend the Light and Sound Show at the Sarnath Archaeological Site. Apart from these, PM Modi will also dedicate the six-lane widening project of the Rajatalab (Varanasi) – Handia (Prayagraj) section of National Highway 19 to the nation. He will also attend Dev Deepawali, according to the details provided by the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO).

Sarnath Light and Sound show timings, details: The “Light and Sound” show at the Archaeological Site of Sarnath was inaugurated by PM Modi through a video conference earlier in November. Back then, PM Modi said that while the Sarnath has also been getting a new look, the light and sound programme would add more to the grandeur of Sarnath. The Sarnath Light and Sound show worth over Rs 7 crore. Amitabh Bachchan has rendered his legendary baritone to depict the Lord Gautama Buddha’s life and preaching. History says Lord Buddha delivered his first sermons at Sarnath. Sarnath Light and Sound show is being held between 7.30 pm and 8 pm at Dhamekh Stupa daily. Dhamekh Stupa is located at the Archaeological Site.

The Kashi Vishwanath Dham project is considered as close to PM Modi. In March 2019, the Kashi Vishwanath Dham project was launched by PM Modi. The project aims at restoring the ancient glory of Kashi. Once the project is completed, nearby ghats in the city will be connected with the main temple. As part of the project, traffic movement around the main temple would be decongested. Amidst the Covid pandemic, the work was started following physical distancing norms and guidelines.

