Nainital witnesses heavy snowfall drawing many tourists

Nainital in Uttarakhand witnessed heavy snowfall on Thursday, which local residents said was the heaviest in recent years, bringing in many tourists into the hill town. The locals, though, had to face a hard time with the extreme weather conditions. Light snowfall started from Wednesday evening which turned into a snowstorm by midnight.

The heavy snowfall caused many trees to fall and power lines were also broken at many places in the town. Many areas went without electricity for more than 18 hours while roads were also blocked due to snow piling up as earth movers were engaged to clear it for vehicular traffic.

The town has not witnessed such heavy snowfall in recent times and the snow-clad hills drew many tourists into the town.