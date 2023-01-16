MV Ganga Vilas: World’s longest river cruise gets stuck in Bihar; Tourists leave using small boat

MV Ganga Vilas, the world’s longest river cruise, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last week, has been stuck on the third day of its 51-day journey in Bihar’s Chhapra due to shallow water in the Ganga, news agency ANI quoted officials.

The tourists were supposed to visit Chirand, an archaeological site but the cruise got stuck because of water deficiency in the Ganges near the Doriganj area of the district, the news agency reported.

What’s the significance of Chirand Saran?

Situated 11km southeast of Chhapra near Doriganj Bazar, Chirand Saran is one of the most important archaeological sites of the district. Stupanuma fillings built on the banks of the Ghaghra river are seen to be associated with Hindu, Buddhist and Muslim influences.

The SDRF team immediately rushed to the spot to rescue the passengers using a small boat so that they would not get into trouble. As per Chhapra’s CO Satendra Singh who is a part of the arrangement-making team, adequate arrangements have been made for the tourists in Chirand.

“SDRF team is stationed at the ghat so that immediate action can be taken on any untoward situation. Due to less water, there is a problem in bringing the cruise to the shore. Therefore, efforts are being made to bring tourists through small boats,” he said.

About MV Ganga Vilas

The cruise is supposed to cover a distance of 3200 km in 51 days and will pass through 27 river systems in India and Bangladesh. It will allow tourists to visit over 50 architecturally important places, including world heritage sites.

That’s not all, ‘Ganga Vilas’ will also pass through national parks and sanctuaries, including the Sundarbans Delta and the Kaziranga National Park. To make the travel interesting, tourists will be able to enjoy cultural programs, live music, a gym, a spa, an open-air observation deck, personalised butler service, etc.

PM Modi flagged off the cruise from Varanasi on January 13.

As per the official website, the ‘Ganga Vilas’ cruise has a capacity of 80 passengers. With 18 suites, the cruise has been built with a unique design and a futuristic vision. “This cruise will meander across various prominent destinations that lie along Kolkata’s River Hooghly to Varanasi’s River Ganges,” the website stated.