Must See Monuments: ASI identified 138 monuments you just can not miss!

The ASI has identified 138 monuments as “Must See Monuments”, Minister of State for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Patel informed Parliament on Monday. Responding to a query in the Lok Sabha, Patel said that the information has been made available on the “Must See” portal of Archaeological Survey of India (ASI).

He also said that there are 38 World Heritage Sites in India, out of which 22 cultural sites including monuments/ buildings and caves are under the protection of the ASI.

The “Must See” list features outstanding Indian monuments and archaeological sites, under the protection of the ASI, including those that feature on UNESCO’s World Heritage List.

Such monuments and sites display exceptionality in terms of arts and architecture, planning and design, are a unique testimony to the civilization in the past and are an outstanding types of buildings showing exemplary engineering skills.