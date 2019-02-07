Mumbai’s iconic Gateway of India to be restored and beautified

By: | Published: February 7, 2019 4:41 PM

The iconic structure, which overlooks the Arabian Sea, was erected to commemorate the visit of King George V and Queen Mary at Apollo Bunder to Mumbai.

mumbai, Gateway of India, Gateway of India beautification, Gateway of India restoration, Vidyasagar Rao, travel, tourismThe foundation stone of Gateway of India was laid on March 31, 1913 and its construction was completed in 1924. (Reuters)

The Maharashtra government has initiated a plan to clean, restore and beautify the iconic Gateway of India in South Mumbai. Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao Thursday chaired a meeting here on the issue. It was attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and others.

The governor asked BMC Commissioner Ajoy Mehta and architects to prepare a project plan within a month. Fadnavis said the government was working towards protecting historic monuments while maintaining their original glory.

The Gateway of India is an arch monument built during the 20th century. The iconic structure, which overlooks the Arabian Sea, was erected to commemorate the visit of King George V and Queen Mary at Apollo Bunder to Mumbai.

The foundation stone of the monument was laid on March 31, 1913 and its construction was completed in 1924. It is built in Indo-Saracenic style.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Travel Tourism
  4. Mumbai’s iconic Gateway of India to be restored and beautified
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
BONANZA FOR RAILWAY PASSENGERS!
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Bonanza for Indian Railways passengers! Travel in faster, state-of-the-art coaches soon
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
Vande Bharat Express promises 3 things! Train 18 is future of rail travel
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
Vibrant India
India likely to surpass UK in the world's largest economy rankings: PwC
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India likely to achieve universal household electrification by January-end
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
India can be $5 trillion economy in 7-8 years: Suresh Prabhu
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
Auto Reviews
Tata Harrier Review, Test Drive: Hits and Misses of India's most awaited vehicle in 2018
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga Review: No Longer a Boring MPV
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Mahindra Alturas G4 India review: Mahindra flagship SUV drives high on Toyota Fortuner’s turf
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition