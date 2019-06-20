Mumbai’s Dharavi slum beats Taj Mahal to top list of travellers’ choice experiences 2019, India

New Delhi | Published: June 20, 2019 12:26:37 PM

"Top 10 Travellers’ Choice Experiences 2019 - World and Asia" has been divided into two categories- 'World' and 'Asia'.

Dharavi Slum in Mumbai (L), Taj Mahal in Agra, Uttar Pradesh

Small group tour to Dharavi Slum in Mumbai has topped the list of destinations for “Travellers’ Choice Experiences 2019- India”. In fact, spending a few hours in Dharavi Slum, which is one of the largest slums of Asia, has also featured in the “top 10 Travellers’ Choice Experiences 2019- World and Asia”. This shows that experiencing the local culture of a destination is one of the most exciting parts of a trip. Tours to Dharavi trumped bike ride to Old Delhi, which came second, and superfast train journey to Taj Mahal and Agra Fort in Uttar Pradesh to achieve the highest ranking.

Full day Taj Mahal and Agra tour from Delhi by express train, the original Delhi shopping tour, private half-day bollywood tour including lunch in Mumbai, half day Old Delhi Bazaar walk and Masterji Kee Haveli visiting tour, private Old and New Delhi full-day combo tour, “highlights of Mumbai: private sightseeing tour of Mumbai, small-group Delhi slum tour: Sanjay Colony complete the top 10 “Travellers’ Choice Experiences 2019- India” list.

The World category features the following:

  1. Faster Than Skip-the-Line: Vatican, Sistine Chapel and St. Peter’s Basilica Tour – Rome, Italy.
  2. Chicago Architecture River Cruise – Chicago, Illinois, USA.
  3. Tuscany in One Day Sightseeing Tour – Florence, Italy.
  4. Snorkeling Silfra Tour with Pick up – Reykjavik, Iceland.
  5. Red Rock Canyon Electric Bike Tour – Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.
  6. Private Guided Tour on a Vintage Sidecar from 1 Hour to 7 Hour – Paris, France.
  7. 1-Hour Canal Tour starting at Anne Frank House Amsterdam – Amsterdam, The Netherlands.
  8. Best of Ubud Tour with Jungle Swing – Ubud, Indonesia.
  9. Xi’an Evening Food Tour by TukTuk – Xi’an, China.
  10. Kaituna River White Water – Okere Falls, New Zealand.

The Asia category features:

  1. Best of Ubud Tour with Jungle Swing – Ubud, Indonesia
  2. Xi’an Evening Food Tour by TukTuk – Xi’an, China
  3. Beijing Hutong Food and Beer Tour by Tuk Tuk – Beijing, China
  4. Thai and Akha Cooking Class in Chiang Mai – Chiang Mai, Thailand
  5. Small-Group Hanoi Street Food Tour with a Real Foodie – Hanoi, Vietnam
  6. Small-Group Tokyo Biking Tour – Roppongi, Japan
  7. History of Cu Chi Tunnels by Luxury Speedboat – Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
  8. Full-day Small-Group Angkor Wat Tour from Siem Reap – Siem Reap, Cambodia
  9. Krabi Sunset Cruises – Ao Nang, Thailand
  10. Dharavi Slum Small-Group Tour in Mumbai – Mumbai, India

Travel site TripAdvisor has announced the winners. The awards recognize the world and India’s top bookable experiences – tours and activities – as decided by travellers, the company said.

“Experiences make a vacation truly memorable and this list offers Indian travellers a great range of bookable tours, attractions and experiences to choose from within India as well as overseas. The breadth of winners like a Costa Rican waterfall rappelling experience, a Bollywood tour, Balinese jungle swing, an Indian slum tour, skip-the-line Vatican access, and a tour of Paris by vintage sidecar – reflects the incredible selection available to travellers,” said Nikhil Ganju, Country Manager, TripAdvisor India said.

