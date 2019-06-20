Mumbai’s Dharavi slum beats Taj Mahal to top list of travellers’ choice experiences 2019, India

Small group tour to Dharavi Slum in Mumbai has topped the list of destinations for "Travellers\u2019 Choice Experiences 2019- India". In fact, spending a few hours in Dharavi Slum, which is one of the largest slums of Asia, has also featured in the "top 10 Travellers' Choice Experiences 2019- World and Asia". This shows that experiencing the local culture of a destination is one of the most exciting parts of a trip. Tours to Dharavi trumped bike ride to Old Delhi, which came second, and superfast train journey to Taj Mahal and Agra Fort in Uttar Pradesh to achieve the highest ranking. Full day Taj Mahal and Agra tour from Delhi by express train, the original Delhi shopping tour, private half-day bollywood tour including lunch in Mumbai, half day Old Delhi Bazaar walk and Masterji Kee Haveli visiting tour, private Old and New Delhi full-day combo tour, "highlights of Mumbai: private sightseeing tour of Mumbai, small-group Delhi slum tour: Sanjay Colony complete the top 10 "Travellers\u2019 Choice Experiences 2019- India" list. "Top 10 Travellers\u2019 Choice Experiences 2019 - World and Asia" has been divided into two categories- 'World' and 'Asia'. The World category features the following: Faster Than Skip-the-Line: Vatican, Sistine Chapel and St. Peter's Basilica Tour \u2013 Rome, Italy. Chicago Architecture River Cruise \u2013 Chicago, Illinois, USA. Tuscany in One Day Sightseeing Tour \u2013 Florence, Italy. Snorkeling Silfra Tour with Pick up \u2013 Reykjavik, Iceland. Red Rock Canyon Electric Bike Tour \u2013 Las Vegas, Nevada, USA. Private Guided Tour on a Vintage Sidecar from 1 Hour to 7 Hour \u2013 Paris, France. 1-Hour Canal Tour starting at Anne Frank House Amsterdam \u2013 Amsterdam, The Netherlands. Best of Ubud Tour with Jungle Swing \u2013 Ubud, Indonesia. Xi'an Evening Food Tour by TukTuk \u2013 Xi\u2019an, China. Kaituna River White Water \u2013 Okere Falls, New Zealand. The Asia category features: Best of Ubud Tour with Jungle Swing \u2013 Ubud, Indonesia Xi'an Evening Food Tour by TukTuk \u2013 Xi\u2019an, China Beijing Hutong Food and Beer Tour by Tuk Tuk \u2013 Beijing, China Thai and Akha Cooking Class in Chiang Mai \u2013 Chiang Mai, Thailand Small-Group Hanoi Street Food Tour with a Real Foodie \u2013 Hanoi, Vietnam Small-Group Tokyo Biking Tour \u2013 Roppongi, Japan History of Cu Chi Tunnels by Luxury Speedboat \u2013 Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam Full-day Small-Group Angkor Wat Tour from Siem Reap \u2013 Siem Reap, Cambodia Krabi Sunset Cruises \u2013 Ao Nang, Thailand Dharavi Slum Small-Group Tour in Mumbai \u2013 Mumbai, India Travel site TripAdvisor has announced the winners. The awards recognize the world and India\u2019s top bookable experiences - tours and activities - as decided by travellers, the company said. \u201cExperiences make a vacation truly memorable and this list offers Indian travellers a great range of bookable tours, attractions and experiences to choose from within India as well as overseas. The breadth of winners like a Costa Rican waterfall rappelling experience, a Bollywood tour, Balinese jungle swing, an Indian slum tour, skip-the-line Vatican access, and a tour of Paris by vintage sidecar - reflects the incredible selection available to travellers,\u201d said Nikhil Ganju, Country Manager, TripAdvisor India said.