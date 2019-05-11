Mumbai welcomes Spectrum of the Seas, one of the world’s largest ships

New Delhi | Published: May 11, 2019 4:29:29 PM

The spectrum of the seas has a lot to offer for every age group and interests.

Spectrum of the Seas wiki, Spectrum of the Seas deck plan, Spectrum of the Seas india, Spectrum of the Seas dubai to mumbai, Spectrum of the Seas booking, Spectrum of the Seas size, Spectrum of the Seas review, Spectrum of the Seas capacityThe spectrum of the seas has a lot to offer for every age group and interests.

By Sulakshna Wadhwa

Royal Caribbean International’s Spectrum of the Seas, one of the world’s largest luxurious ships arrived in Asia. Their first call was in Mumbai on May 9th and next is on 11th May in Cochin. They are currently sailing from Dubai to Singapore on a 14-day cruise.

One of the largest and luxurious cruise ships, Spectrum of the Seas can accommodate over 5,500 people and has 16 decks.
This 168,666-ton ship is the largest ever to port in India.

To celebrate the maiden call, plaque exchanges were conducted between Spectrum of the Seas’ Captain Charles Teige, Tourism ministry, and port officials namely Jaykumar Rawal, Tourism Minister of Maharashtra, Sanjay Bhatia, Chairman of Mumbai Port and Keki Master, Senior Vice President of JM Baxi.

READ: Mother’s Day 2019 Song: Rapper MC SID to release a song dedicated to moms!

Mr. Teige said it is one of the most beautiful ships in the world. “The lounge on the ship is worth $25 million. It took 528 days to build this ship. This is one of the most expensive ships, ever brought to the Asian market,” he further added.

Commenting on the arrival of Spectrum of the Seas to Mumbai Port, Varun Chadha, CEO, Tirun Cruise Travel said, “We are very excited that Spectrum of the Seas will be calling on India. She will be the largest and most innovative yet to touch Indian shores and give some of our guests a sampler of the Royal Caribbean experience. Her deployment in Singapore in May and then in Shanghai June onwards will give Indians access to the best of cruising while visiting exciting destinations in Thailand, Malaysia, and Japan.”

Mr. Rawal said, “It is a very historic moment for all of us. I am very proud to host the largest ship, to be ever cruising to Asia in Mumbai. Maharashtra Tourism is particularly looking forward to cruises, so we will take all the necessary steps to increase this type of tourism. We are ready to welcome more cruise ships to Mumbai.”

The spectrum of the seas has a lot to offer for every age group and interests. One of the experiences is a virtual reality, bungee trampoline.
They also have a 2 storey, 2,809-square-foot Ultimate Family Suite, accommodating up to 11 guests.

(The author is a Mumbai based travel writer.)

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. Travel Tourism
  4. Mumbai welcomes Spectrum of the Seas, one of the world’s largest ships
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

 

 

Advertisement

Focal Point

TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
TRU reason why AMUL is taking a taste of non-dairy items; ‘We are learning’, says MD Sodhi
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
NBFC crisis: It's a solvency issue manifest as liquidity crisis, says CEA Krishnamurthy Subramanian
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Devendra Fadnavis issues relief measures as Maharashtra battles drought
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
RAILWAYS
Indian Railways stations are now stunning beyond belief! 8 revamped stations that will leave you awestruck
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
UDAY Express: Indian Railways new luxury double-decker train is ready! Exclusive images, details here
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
No more train delays! Indian Railways to build rail flyovers near 250 stations; what it means
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai Venue design, interior pics out! Most feature-loaded SUV in its segment
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
Hyundai QXi (Styx) to unveil on 17 April: Bookings for Maruti Vitara Brezza rival likely to open next month
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
MG Hector's new teaser out! Tata Harrier rival to be largest SUV in its price segment in India
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition