Mumbai welcomes Spectrum of the Seas, one of the world’s largest ships

By Sulakshna Wadhwa Royal Caribbean International's Spectrum of the Seas, one of the world's largest luxurious ships arrived in Asia. Their first call was in Mumbai on May 9th and next is on 11th May in Cochin. They are currently sailing from Dubai to Singapore on a 14-day cruise. One of the largest and luxurious cruise ships, Spectrum of the Seas can accommodate over 5,500 people and has 16 decks. This 168,666-ton ship is the largest ever to port in India. To celebrate the maiden call, plaque exchanges were conducted between Spectrum of the Seas' Captain Charles Teige, Tourism ministry, and port officials namely Jaykumar Rawal, Tourism Minister of Maharashtra, Sanjay Bhatia, Chairman of Mumbai Port and Keki Master, Senior Vice President of JM Baxi. Mr. Teige said it is one of the most beautiful ships in the world. "The lounge on the ship is worth $25 million. It took 528 days to build this ship. This is one of the most expensive ships, ever brought to the Asian market," he further added. Commenting on the arrival of Spectrum of the Seas to Mumbai Port, Varun Chadha, CEO, Tirun Cruise Travel said, "We are very excited that Spectrum of the Seas will be calling on India. She will be the largest and most innovative yet to touch Indian shores and give some of our guests a sampler of the Royal Caribbean experience. Her deployment in Singapore in May and then in Shanghai June onwards will give Indians access to the best of cruising while visiting exciting destinations in Thailand, Malaysia, and Japan." Mr. Rawal said, "It is a very historic moment for all of us. I am very proud to host the largest ship, to be ever cruising to Asia in Mumbai. Maharashtra Tourism is particularly looking forward to cruises, so we will take all the necessary steps to increase this type of tourism. We are ready to welcome more cruise ships to Mumbai." The spectrum of the seas has a lot to offer for every age group and interests. One of the experiences is a virtual reality, bungee trampoline. They also have a 2 storey, 2,809-square-foot Ultimate Family Suite, accommodating up to 11 guests. (The author is a Mumbai based travel writer.)