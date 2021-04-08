Mumbai heritage: Virtual events to raise awareness about Maximum city’s culture, traditions

The idea is to use live music as a means to save the heritage of Mumbai.

In order to maintain the cultural heritage of the city, a live music concert is being organised aiming to create awareness regarding the traditions in Mumbai. The virtual music concert is taking place from April 10 where the Indian Heritage Society- Mumbai is using Indian classical music. The idea is to use live music as a means to save the heritage of Mumbai. The event will be organised in the form of ‘Mumbai Sanskriti’ Music Festival at the Convocation Hall at the University of Mumbai. The Maharashtra Tourism is supporting the virtual event and it has been curated by Northern Lights.

The live music performances will be streamed virtual from inside Convocation Hall. To be sure, the hall is famous for its Victorian stained glass windows, intricate grill work, Minton tiles, and Burma teak balconies and furniture. The 19th century architectural structure has received the UNESCO Asia Pacific Award for the contribution of heritage conservation in 2007. That year only, the Convocation Hall also received the Indian Heritage Society Award (Mumbai).

In order to promote the heritage, the event has been divided in four digital concerts- that will be streamed on the official YouTube channel of Indian Heritage Society-Mumbai. The event can be attended by all music and heritage enthusiasts digitally. The concerts will take place on April 10, April 17, April 24 and May 1 at 7 pm.

It is to note that such festivals to save heritage in the city have been organised since 1992 with the name of Music Sanskriti. Discussing the importance of this event, Anita Garware, Chairperson, Indian Heritage Society – Mumbai said that the heritage, culture and traditions of Mumbai are parts of a venerable lineage and therefore, they should be conserved. According to her, the event marks an effort towards this cause.

Commenting on the upcoming event, Dr. Dhananjay Sawalkar, Director of Directorate of Tourism, said that there are maximum numbers of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in Maharashtra that showcases the country’s rich cultural diversity and heritage.