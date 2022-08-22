Mumbai gets first electric double-decker bus: History, legacy of this popular tourist attraction that lost glory with time

India got its first electric double-decker bus on Thursday in Mumbai. This sets the tone for the revival of iconic public transportation vehicles that have been around for a century now but started to lackluster as more private cars, metros, cab services took lead. They eventually got phased out in various cities such as Kolkata and Vadodara. The new double decker buses that run on electricity were started by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) on August 18.

The history of double-decker buses in Kolkata dates back to 1922 when the first bus manufactured by Walford & Company was introduced to the city.

In 1926, Walford & Company introduced Kolkata's first double-decker bus. According to historian Siddhartha Ghosh, the bus, which had a registered number of M.B 42, initially carried 56 passengers. The route it traveled was from Kalighat in the south to the north.

Walford & Company’s double-decker bus was completely based on the design of London’s double-decker vehicle. It had large drop-down windows to allow air to flow in and out, and it was made out of wood to keep its passengers cool during the city’s hot summers. The outer body of the bus was also made of metal sheets.

Initially, double-decker buses didn’t have a roof over the first floor. As the design of the vehicle evolved, the stairs and the height of the bus became more prominent. Another innovation was introduced in the city, which was called a “trailer bus.” This type of vehicle had an extra floor between the two levels, and it began to run through the streets of Kolkata.

In the 1990s, the Left government of West Bengal prohibited double-decker buses from operating in the city due to traffic jams. In 2018, Suvendu Adhikari, the state’s transport minister, announced that the government would reintroduce double-decker buses. It was reportedly the transport secretary’s decision to reintroduce the iconic vehicles after he visited London.

The scheme was officially launched on October 13, 2010, by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee. Two 51-seater double-decker buses were unveiled by the state government. They were displayed at Park Street in 2021. The public was able to ride these new vehicles during the Christmas and New Year seasons.

Double-decker buses in Vadodara and Ahmedabad

In the city of Vadodara and Ahmedabad, double-decker buses were first introduced around 30 years ago. These types of vehicles were commonly used to travel through narrow streets. The driver’s cabin was located on the second floor, while the passenger compartment was on the first level. The bus service in these two cities was then handled by the Gujarat State Road Transportation Corporation.

In 2012, a private bus company started operating a single-body double-decker bus service in the city of Vadodara. It was the first time that this type of vehicle was used in the city since it was scrapped 22 years earlier.

An official from the Ahmedabad Municipal Transport Service (AMTS), said that the city used to have a double-decker bus service but was scrapped some 30 years back.