Now fly from Mumbai to Durgapur! Check SpiceJet flight schedule

In a boost to Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS)-UDAN, SpiceJet on Tuesday launched a daily direct flight service between Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (BOM) in Mumbai and Kazi Nazrul Islam Airport (RDP) in Durgapur, West Bengal. This was SpiceJet’s 13th UDAN destination. The airline operates 45 daily flights under UDAN scheme. This is for the first time Durgapur is connected by flights to the financial capital of India.

“Enhancing air connectivity to Durgapur and Asansol was a promise that we had made to the people and I am delighted to announce the commencement of daily non-stop flights connecting Durgapur (Andal) to Mumbai from June 25, 2019. The UDAN scheme, an excellent initiative of our Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has helped provide air connectivity to the remotest parts of the country and I am elated that people from Asansol/Durgapur and the region around will have direct connectivity to the country’s financial capital and easy onward connections to the rest of the country and abroad. It will enhance the ‘Ease of Living’ Doctrine of our Government by saving both time and money. I would like to congratulate and thank SpiceJet for honouring my request and making this flight possible,” Union Minister and MP from Asansol Babul Supriyo said.

“We are extremely delighted to launch our daily Durgapur-Mumbai flight. Known for its steel industries, Durgapur is an important destination for us in terms of enhancing connectivity for the state of West Bengal. The new flights will serve both the industrial cities of Durgapur and Asansol, hence, we see tremendous potential in this sector,” Debashis Saha, Associate Vice President – Regulatory and Government Affairs, SpiceJet said.

SpiceJet flight schedule: SpiceJet flight number SG 6354 will depart from Mumbai at 7.50 am and will arrive at 10.05 am. SG 6355 will leave Durgapur at 10.45 am and reach Mumbai at 1.05 pm.

With the launch of the Durgapur-Mumbai-Durgapur flight, SpiceJet now operates a total of 45 flights connecting 25 cities under UDAN on the routes of Hyderabad –Kishangarh – Hyderabad, Belgavi – Hyderabad- Belgavi, Gwalior- Jammu- Gwalior, Hyderabad- Gwalior – Hyderabad, Ahmedabad-Udaipur-Ahmedabad, Kishangarh-Ahmedabad-Kishangarh, Lakhimpur-Guwahati-Lakhimpur, Kolkata-Pakyong-Kolkata, Jaipur-Amritsar-Jaipur, Delhi-Jharsuguda-Delhi, Hyderabad-Jharsuguda-Hyderabad, Kolkata-Jharsuguda-Kolkata, Bhopal-Udaipur-Bhopal, Delhi-Kishangarh-Delhi, Mumbai-Porbandar, Mumbai-Kandla-Mumbai, Hyderabad-Puducherry-Hyderabad, Jaipur-Jaisalmer-Jaipur, Delhi-Adampur-Delhi, Ahmedabad-Jaisalmer-Ahmedabad, Surat-Jaisalmer-Surat and Delhi-Kanpur-Delhi. This is the highest number of flights being operated by any Indian airline under the regional connectivity scheme.

Air India has two flights from Durgapur to Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) in Delhi. These flights operate on Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday. Air India also operates two flights from Durgapur to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (HYD) in Hyderabad on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.