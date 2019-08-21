Boarding flights from Mumbai airport? SpiceJet announces big change; check details

In the past four months, SpiceJet has announced 78 new flights connecting Mumbai thereby enhancing its operations manifold from the city.

Attention flyers boarding SpiceJet airline from Mumbai Airport! No-frills airline SpiceJet has announced that it would shift its entire operation to Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (BOM) Terminal 2. The airline, in a statement, said that the transition was proactively planned and implemented by the airline in collaboration with Mumbai International Airport Limited (MIAL). The airline said that the move will enhance passengers’ convenience. The change will be effective from October 1, 2019.

Currently, SpiceJet operates 150 daily flights out of Mumbai. According to SpiceJet, the consolidation of operations (both passenger and cargo) will help the airlines efficiently service thousands of passengers travelling to and from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport across both its domestic and international networks by bringing all the operations under one Terminal. It will lead to better synergies and cut down costs substantially for the airline.

“Beginning October 1, 2019, SpiceJet’s entire operations (passenger and cargo) at Mumbai Airport would be consolidated at Terminal 2. A single Terminal operation would not just help SpiceJet substantially cut down its costs but provide our passengers a seamless and smooth travel experience as they transit between domestic and international flights at one of the country’s busiest airports,” said SpiceJet Chairman and Managing Director Ajay Singh.

In the past four months, SpiceJet has announced 78 new flights connecting Mumbai thereby enhancing its operations manifold from the city. It now flies to a host of new cities from the country’s financial capital to domestic destinations such as Madurai, Jammu, Dehradun, Guwahati, Jaipur, Amritsar, Mangalore, Coimbatore, Belagavi, etc. as well as international hotspots such as Jeddah, Dhaka, Riyadh, Hong Kong and Bangkok. Between April and August 9, 2019, SpiceJet has added 36 aircrafts to its fleet. These include 29 Boeing 737 NG aircraft, five Bombardier Q400s and two B737 freighters.