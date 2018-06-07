Mumbai Airport creates record, handles 1003 flight movements in 24 hours

The Mumbai airport is in the league of the busiest single-runway airports around the world, handling over 1000 flights per day

Mumbai’s GVK Mumbai International Airport (MIAL), the company that manages the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport achieved yet another milestone by handling the maximum number of flights in a 24-hour timeframe.

On Tuesday, June 5, 2018, the Mumbai airport handled 1003 takeoffs and landings breaking its own record of handling 988 flight movements in a day. It is the highest traffic in a single day at any airport in India till date.

Due to heavy rainfall the aircrafts were diverted to the nearby airports and were later accommodated immediately as the rains stopped, which lead to increase in the flight movements.

This is an acknowledgement of the airport’s continuous efforts towards setting benchmarks for the airport industry across the globe. It is a testament of GVK MIAL’s commitment towards operating with an approach that promises efficiency, safety and reliability.

GVK MIAL’s efforts have constantly been focused towards placing CSIA amongst the world’s best airports. CSIA has continually made efforts in rendering travel to and from Mumbai as an enriching experience.