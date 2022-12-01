Mumbai Airport back to normal: How 40-minute server crash sparked total chaos at India’s 2nd busiest airport

Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport has resumed normal function after the server outage at one of the terminals sparked total chaos earlier in the evening. Latest reports suggest that one of the servers at the T2 Terminal was down for nearly an hour at around 7 pm today.

Several people took to social media to vent out their anger and frustration. Photos and videos of long queues were posted on Twitter and other platforms by many flyers. The server outage forced the airport authorities to switch to manual check-ins that also caused further delay. Latest reports say that the reason for the server outage was that a network cable was damaged due to work going on in the city. Some reports say that the ongoing excavation work related to Mumbai Metro was the reason for the snapping of the network cable. Mumbai Airport is the second busiest airport in India.

Also Read: Noida International Airport: Survey for phase II land acquisition likely in two weeks, says officer

After uproar on social media, the Mumbai International Airport Ltd issued a brief statement that there is ‘no chaos’ and that its teams are working with the airlines and passengers for smooth flow of operations. It also had advised the flyers to take into account the delay and ‘allocate more time’ for check-ins. Later, MIAL said that the internet connection is back at the T2 terminal and operations are running normally.

The CISF, which guards the Mumbai Airport, also issued a statement saying that the crowd at the airport was ‘slightly more than normal’.

Thursday’s server crash comes after runway issues were reported earlier in May this year. Schedules of several flights were affected due to the maintenance work of the two runways.

Also Read: DigiYatra: Attention air flyers! Your face can now act as a boarding pass

In 2019, the main runway of the Mumbai Airport was closed for more than 72 hours in the month of September. It was a SpiceJet flight that overshot runway while landing. At that time, over 300 flights were cancelled due to the runway closure.

In 2021, the Adani Group had taken over the management of the Mumbai Airport from the GVK group in July.

Adani Group has 74 per cent stake in Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, post the stake purchase transaction, with 50.5 per cent being bought from GVK Group and 23.5 per cent from minority partners including Airports Company South Africa (ACSA), and Bidvest Group, PTI reported quoting a company statement.