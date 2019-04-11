Multi-destination cruise Jalesh set to voyage from Mumbai, check price

Published: April 11, 2019 3:22 PM

After docking dry from Singapore, the cruise is all set to sail from Mumbai to Goa on 17th April, followed by a gala celebration on 19th April starting from the maximum city.

The cruise liner will be initially sailing between Mumbai and Goa. May-September, 2019 the voyages will be extending to international waters.

By Sulakshana Wadhwa

Indian cruise tourism is beginning to see the bright light with the increasing popularity of cruise vacations. The newest addition to the ocean holiday culture is by Jalesh Cruises, a premiere cruise line catering to the Indian domestic and international cruise business. After docking dry from Singapore, the cruise is all set to sail from Mumbai to Goa on 17th April, followed by a gala celebration on 19th April starting from the maximum city, marking the naming ceremony of the 2,000 passenger ship over live performances by celebrated artists like Akriti Kakar and Papa CJ.

The cruise will voyage to the High sea from Ballard Estate in Mumbai for a 3-day trip allowing its guests to witness the surreal oceanic view right from the middle of the sea whilst experiencing luxurious amenities like spa, salon, casino, swimming pool etc. to name a few.

An array of recreational activities such as Broadway shows, movie nights, dance parties,gaming zones, dedicated kids and teenage area are crafted to cater every interest and age group. The accommodation architecture is designed to offer rooms in different categories like the oceanic view, interior view, balcony, and the grand mini-suite.

Also Read | Planning Goa trip this summer? Book voyage on Mumbai-Goa cruise ship Angriya; check prices and other details

Numerous gourmet dining restaurants, open-air loungers’ deck, fitness consultants and more are among the other novelties of this luxury cruise. Still wondering what one can expect onboard? Mr. Jurgen Bailom, President and CEO, Zen Cruises, said, “We are going to offer a memorable vacation to passengers on board with exotic culinary experiences, international hospitality and best of entertainment shows at high seas. With Karnika, we mark the beginning of memorable cruise holidays that will bring joy and delight to the Indian and global community.”

Priced between 18,500-25,000 per person, the cruise liner will be initially sailing between Mumbai and Goa. May-September, 2019 the voyages will be extending to international waters. In order to ensure a wholesome vacation experience to cruise passengers, Jalesh Cruises will also offer on-shore excursions across Indian port cities like Kochi, Mormugao, Mumbai. Some of the international destinations in this regard include Abu Dhabi, Colombo, Dubai, Muscat among others.

(The author is a Mumbai-based travel writer. Views expressed are personal.)

