Mukesh Ambani performs puja at Kedarnath, Badrinath; Donates Rs 5 crore to temple committee

Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of the Reliance Industries, visited the Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines located in Uttarakhand on Thursday. A PTI report says that Reliance CMD not only offered prayers at both the temples, he also donated Rs 5 crore for the further development of Badrinath and Kedarnath temples. The donation was made to the Badri-Kedar Temple Committee, news agency ANI reported.

Ambani reached the temple in a chopper. Along with his associates, the Reliance Industries Chairman participated in the special puja, Badri-Kedar Temple Committee vice president Kishore Panwar was quoted as saying by PTI.

Panwar also said that Ambani made a donation of Rs 5 crore to the Badri-Kedar committee. The fund will be used to create and improve facilities in and around the Badri-Kedar complex.

A video tweeted by news agency ANI showed the industrialist arriving at Badrinath shrine. He was also accompanied by Radhika Merchant, who is the fiancée of RIL Chairman’s youngest son Anant Ambani.

This is not the first time that Ambani has been seen offering prayers at famous Hindu shrines. In the last one month, the Reliance Group Chairman has visited as many as three temples and made donations to their respective shrine trusts.

Last month, Ambani had visited Kerala’s Guruvayur temple to perform a puja. He had also made a donation of Rs 1.5 crore for the famous temple’s ‘annadanam’ fund. During his Kerala visit, the officials of the temple had also presented a plan of building a medical centre in the region to help the local population’s health needs. The PTI report said that the proposed medical centre would cost Rs 5 crore. The officials reportedly said that Ambani listened to the whole plan, and he assured them that he would ‘consider it.’

Before the Kerala trip, Ambani had also visited the world famous Tirupati Balaji temple in Andhra Pradesh last month. There also, Reliance Chairman had made donations of Rs 1.5 crore to the temple trust.

Ambani’s Reliance Jio, which is the biggest telecom company in India, is eyeing for a successful rollout of 5G services in key cities by Diwali this month. Jio had in September 2016 made an entry into the telecom sector, offering free voice calls and dirt-cheap data, forcing the competition to either match or fold up/consolidate.

(With PTI inputs)