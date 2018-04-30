MTDC ties up with ND studios for India’s first Bollywood theme park

ND’s Film World, India’s first Bollywood theme park is spread on the 45-acre plot that presently houses 15-year-old Nitin Desai Studios in Karjat

MTDC ties up with ND Studios, as their continuous endeavour to promote art and culture in the state. MTDC is introducing the mobile talent street in ND Film World, Karjat where artists from different walks of life can participate and display their talent. The mobile talent street started from April 28, Saturday and ends on May 1, Tuesday, 2018 from 10 am to 8 pm and will a part of the ‘Maha Filmotsav’ in Karjat.

Vijay Waghmare, managing director, MTDC said, “Maharashtra has so much talent and the aspiring artists have a desire to perform. This podium will help various art forms, which will boost confidence of budding artists across the state. I believe this is a showcase for the visitors to discover Bollywood and its hidden treasures.”

Several hit films and television shows like Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Mangal Pandey, Jodha Akbar, Kick, Dabbang, and Indu Sarkaar, Raja Shiva Chattapati, Bajirao Mastani , Big Boss were shot here

The four-day festival raised its curtains with a grand performance by Avadhoot Gupte, an Indian music composer and singer known for his work in the Marathi film and music industry. The following three days is witnessing performances by Marathi Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Little Champs and Jasraj Joshi, a ‘Filmy Duniya Ka Safar’ marking the 148th birth anniversary of Dadasaheb Phalke and a closing performance by Anand Shinde and Aadarsh Shinde celebrating Maharastra Day on May 01, 2018. The main attraction of the event will also be a 7D ride, the first of its kind in the country which will help the visitors to experience different tourist hotspots in the country.

Other major attractions include Sheesh Mahal, Village Set-up, Mumbai’s Town Square and iconic locations such as Fashion Street, Wax Museum, Ghost House, Jail Restaurant, Chor Bazaar and Food Bazaar (Khau Galli)

Swati Kale, general manager, MTDC said, “We are delighted to initiate our Mobile Talent Street by collaborating with ND Studios in Karjat. The promising artists can explore their talents and gain appreciation in the areas they excel. We are also looking forward to initiating the mobile talent street in the city and across the state to welcome the young talents and make this initiative a huge success in days to come. We are also offering a 7D Ride, first of its kind in India which will offer the visitors to explore and feel the weather of the leading tourism hotspot in few seconds.”

ND’s Film World, India’s first Bollywood theme park is spread on the 45-acre plot that presently houses 15-year-old Nitin Desai Studios in Karjat. Several hit films and television shows like Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Mangal Pandey, Jodha Akbar, Kick, Dabbang, and Indu Sarkaar, Raja Shiva Chattapati, Bajirao Mastani, Big Boss were shot here. Other major attractions include Sheesh Mahal, Village Set-up, Mumbai’s Town Square and iconic locations such as Fashion Street, Wax Museum, Ghost House, Jail Restaurant, Chor Bazaar and Food Bazaar (Khau Galli).

Nitin Chandrakant Desai, veteran art director and production designer said, “The aim of this four-day festival is to celebrate cinema in its various forms with audiences who have admired us over the years. We are excited to be hosting this one of a kind festival that will give us a chance to honour industry stalwarts like Dadasaheb Phalke. I am glad to be associated with MTDC for their Mahabhraman initiative and am looking forward to be a part of mobile talent street that gives a platform to these young emerging talents.”