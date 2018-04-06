MTDC proposes to develop wellness hub in Igatpuri

In today’s era, travel and travellers have evolved with tourists from across the globe looking to experience unique and offbeat places

Traditionally, travelling meant exploring new places, discovering new locations and indulging in vivid cuisines. However, in today’s era, travel and travellers have evolved with tourists from across the globe looking to experience unique and offbeat places.

One of the new trends is of wellness tourism, which offers a blend of natural therapies, yoga, meditation, a perfect option for corporates, domestic and foreign travellers. Blessed with scenic beauty, Igatpuri is a paradise for nature and adventure lovers. It has some of the tallest peaks of the Sahyadri range and is situated on the NH3 Mumbai-Agra highway, which is 130 km and 47 km away from Mumbai and Nashik respectively.

Kalsubai Mandir

Igatpuri has immense potential for wellness tourism. Away from the chaos of urban life, this paradise proves to be a worthwhile getaway this season. One can visit Igatpuri the Vipassana Centre and other private wellness centers, which offers wellness therapies like ayurveda, yoga, naturopathy, reflexology, reki, spa and many more. The vipassana meditation is a self-purification method, which commences by focusing on mind, by observing the breathing process. The meditation is powerful and most effective to refresh travellers’ mind, body and soul.

Vipasana Centre, Igatpuri

Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) has proposed to develop a wellness hub in Igatpuri by creating wellness zones providing a range of treatments including yoga, ayurveda, reiki and physiotherapy. MTDC is also trying to secure 100 acres of Government land in the locality of Igatpuri to develop world class infrastructure and is also preparing to enter into partnerships with private entities. This project will certainly allure huge number tourists and will be an attractive tourist hotspot.