MTDC associates with Global Vipassana Pagoda to promote wellness tourism

Maharashtra Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC), in association with Global Vipassana Pagoda in Gorai, is looking to encourage visitors across the globe to experience meditation for individual and global wellness & peace.

Buddhist Circuits are spiritual homes where Lord Buddha was born, taught, preached and attained Nirvana. In 2014, the Union Ministry announced plans to develop new circuits to cover routes of important Buddhist destinations of the country. The Global Vipassana Pagoda in Gorai focusses on the Vipassana form of meditation, which stresses on the systematic investigation of the self, a phenomenon that is unique to the Buddhist tradition. The Pagoda also provides an insight to Buddhism by engaging visitors in a healthy and spiritual way from the hustle and bustle of the city.

A tour to the Pagoda includes visit to the Main Pagoda, Bodhi Tree, Ashoka Pillar, Aanapaan Meditation along with a visit to the library and art gallery. The Global Vipassana Pagoda has a large dome where 8,000 visitors can be accommodated in one sitting. Currently, the Pagoda has a 10-day course which is about personal purification of the mind.

Mumbai has a rich Buddhist tradition and can be an ideal destination for travellers seeking solace in spirituality. Keeping that in mind, MTDC is promoting wellness tourism through the Buddhist Circuits in and around Mumbai. The circuits in the coastal area of Nalasopara, Chaityabhoomi in Dadar, the Mandapeshwar Caves in Borivali, the Kanheri Caves in Sanjay Gandhi National Park and the Elephanta Caves are definitely going to increase the flow of tourists in the State.

Jaykumar Rawal, minister of Tourism & (EGS), Government of Maharashtra conveys, “MTDC in association with the Global Vipassana Pagoda is encouraging and promoting the Buddhist Circuit and wellness tourism in the state. Our aim is to endorse the Buddhist circuit, among other spiritual sites that engage people to experience and learn about the rich legacy through Buddhist monuments and centers. I am certain that this step will draw the attention to Lord Buddha’s journey and self-discovery and entice visitors from other friendly nations including Japan, Sri Lanka, Thailand among others to visit the state and boost tourism.”

Commenting on the occasion, Vijay Waghmare, managing director, Government of Maharashtra said, “We are pleased to associate with the Global Vipassana Pagoda in Gorai and create new Buddhist Circuits in Mumbai to attract spiritual tourists from around the globe. Since Buddhist Circuits are regarded as the spiritual homes where Lord Buddha was born, taught, preached and attained Nirvana, it gives MTDC immense pleasure to create more such circuits and develop India’s financial capital as a spiritual and wellness hub too.”