MP looks to position Hanuwantiya as water, adventure tourism destination

“Hanuwantiya has all the facilities needed to be positioned as an adventure destination. We want to develop this destination through the PPP model. In future, this will become an international destination,” said Shivraj Singh Chouhan. (PTI)

Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation is looking at positioning Hanuwantiya, located in the reservoir of Indira Sagar Dam on river Narmada, as a water and adventure tourism destination. A resort has already been inaugurated by Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation to launch this destination. This was announced during the inaugural ceremony of the 12th annual convention of Adventure Tour Operators Association of India (ATOAI), being held from February 12 to 14, 2016 at Hanuwantiya, Madhya Pradesh.

Speaking about the potential of Hanuwantiya, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, chief minister, Government of Madhya Pradesh stated, “Hanuwantiya has all the facilities needed to be positioned as an adventure destination. We want to develop this destination through the PPP model. In future, this will become an international destination.” While union urban development minister, Venkaiah Naidu added, “I am pleased to see the natural beauty and massive water body at Hanuwantiya. It feels like an international tourist spot. In times to come, I wish that this destination attracts tourists from all over the world.”

Hari Ranjan Rao, managing director, Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation opined, “A destination like Hanuwantiya can come up very fast if we facilitate investment. The Government of Madhya Pradesh has already notified a master plan covering 15-20 villages. The idea is to make it into a long term sustainable destination and a few days henceforth we are going to make the Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation resort plastic-free.”

During the convention several adventure and other activities including beach volleyball, cycling, trekking, cruise boating, banana rides, parasailing, island overnight camping, stargazing, hot air ballooning, among others have been organised.

Madhya Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation has also initiated an annual event – Jal Mahotsav. Being held from February, 12-21, 2016, this event will showcase the customs and traditions of the tribes that prevail on the banks of the river. This is going to be an annual event informed Rao.