MoT to launch Swachhta hi Sewa campaign ín Porbandar tomorrow

Plans to replicate Indore’s Swachh Sarvekshan success in Bhopal and Navi Mumbai

Neela Lad, regional director, Western & Central region, MoT, Govt of India

The Ministry of tourism (MoT) will launch its campaign ‘Swachhta hi Sewa’ (Cleanliness is Service) at Porbandar in Gujarat tomorrow. India Tourism will be organising cleanliness drives at important tourist sites as part of the campaign which will run from September 15 to October 2.

Speaking exclusively to FE Online, Neela Lad, regional director, Western & Central region, MoT, Government of India said, “The cleanliness drive will start from Kirti Mandir, the birthplace of mahatma Gandhi and will end at Porbandar Beach. Nearly 300 students will participate. And the Collector is also joining hands.”

She also revealed that on September 15 the ministry will also start an Art Deco Tour in Mumbai which will cover the UNESCO heritage circuit in Fort area and the art deco buildings on Marine Drive.

MoT recently invited the Indore Municipal Corporation to interact with Mumbai and neighbouring municipal corporation representatives as Indore has won the Cleanest City in India title by the Swachh Sarvekshan Survey for two consecutive years 2016-17 and 2017-18.

“We plan to replicate Indore’s model in Bhopal and Navi Mumbai. This will mean that all the top three municipal corporations in the Swachh Sarvekshan will be in the Western region – Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra. This is a proud moment for us,” Lad explained.

She added that MoT was in talks with the Navi Mumbai municipal corporation and the other surrounding corporations like Thane and Mira Bhayander. “There is nothing like sharing best practices. There is always something to learn from someone else. Our officers will also be going to all the Central schools, the Kendriya Vidyalayas. And educate the students with a presentation on Swachhta Abhiyan and how we should keep our city clean. This is basically to inculcate a pride in them to be proud of your city as they are future citizens.” she said.

Dr Uttam Yadav, health officer, Indore Municipal Corporation said, “The fact that we won the Cleanest City title twice shows our dedication. We want that other municipal corporations should replicate this. We want everyone to know the importance of sanitation and hygiene. We hope to be a role model for others.”