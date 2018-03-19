MoT organises music series in Varanasi, Delhi and Kochi

The Ministry of Tourism through SPIC MACAY is organising a music series in Varanasi, Delhi and Kochi, which are important tourist centres of the country. This Incredible India – Heritage Series would be held over a period of six weekends with the objective to promote the rich cultural heritage of the country and to reinforce the principle of ‘Tourism for All’.

The artists, who would be performing in the programme series include Hindustani as well Carnatic vocalists and instrumentalists. Similarly the best of folk traditions is being showcased during the series. The second week-end of the series shall be organised on the evenings of March 17th & 18th, 2018 in Delhi and Kochi.

The programme at Delhi would be held at Humayun’s Tomb (infront of Isa Khan’s Tomb). On March 17th, 2018, world famous violinist Dr L Subramaniam and renowned Santoor player Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma would enlighten the evening through their divine music. On March 18th, 2018, Capital City Minstrels (Choir) and eminent folk singer, Malini Awasthi would be performing.

The programme in Kochi, Kerala shall be organised at Kochi Fort. The presentation at Kochi on March 17th, 2018 will see performances by Hindustani vocalist Begum Parveen Sultana and Carnatic Saxophone player Dr Kadri Gopalnath. On March 18th 2018, the Warsi Brothers from Hyderabad (Telangana) will perform Qawwali and Bihu dance (Assam) would be presented by Sh Ranjit Gogoi.

The programme is free for all visitors. The detailed schedule of the programmes for March 17-18th , 2018 at Delhi & Kochi:-

City Venue Date & Time Artist DELHI Humayun’s Tomb (in front of Isa Khans Tomb) Sat, March 17, 2018 6:00 PM Dr L Subramaniam (Violin) Dr Umayalpuram K Sivaraman (Mridangam) Pt Shiv Kumar Sharma (Santoor) Sun, March 18, 2018 6:00 PM Capital City Minstrels (Choir) Folk & Light Classical – Malini Awasthi