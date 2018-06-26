Moscow & Saint Petersburg, top travel choices for Indian football fans: Booking.com

Saint Petersburg Stadium

As Russia takes the centre stage as host to one of the most important global sporting events, Booking.com has released the findings from its latest global survey stating that Moscow & Saint Petersburg are the top destination choices for Indian football fans as they start to arrive in Russia to witness the excitement unfold Live.

Ritu Mehrotra, country manager, India Booking.com said, “Portugal, Spain, Argentina, Germany, France & Sweden are some of the prominent international teams that enjoy a massive following in India. Football fans from India are increasingly travelling overseas to witness these grand events and also to catch their favourite player live in action during training sessions. Most of these prominent fixtures and the team training sites are based in Moscow, St Petersburg & Sochi which is where most of the Indian fans are travelling this season.”

** Top Cities for Indian Fans Moscow Saint Petersburg Kazan Sochi Samara

**Methodology: Top booked destinations by nationality for bookers traveling to Russia, in the period 14.06.2018 – 15.07.2018 as of 13.06.2018