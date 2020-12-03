More hotel choices for travellers! ITC Hotels introduces ‘100% Back’ offer; check details

Speaking of the offer in the official press release, Anil Chadha, COO, ITC Hotels said, “At a time when vacations feel like an indulgence, such staycation packages double your joy.”

Good news for travellers planning to book a comfortable stay somewhere close! With Christmas and New Year this month, travellers are keen to get out of their homes and enjoy short weekend getaways. As more and more travel surveys indicate, people are keen to travel and ready to check out discounts, deals and offers. From accommodation to fine dining options, hotels are now looking to woo Indian travellers with unique offers as they gear up to plan their next vacation.

In this context, the ITC Hotels is rolling out initiatives for travellers who look for premium and luxury stay options. With its impeccable ten-year strong ‘Responsible Luxury’ ethos, the hotel strives to offer innovative solutions and memorable experiences specially curated for guests.

Therefore, ITC Hotels has rolled out its ‘100% Back’ offer. Speaking of the offer in the official press release, Anil Chadha, COO, ITC Hotels said, “At a time when vacations feel like an indulgence, such staycation packages double your joy.”

Highlighting the importance of enabling guests to enjoy memorable experiences, he referred to the benefits accompanying the offer such as providing easy-to-redeem hotel credits for gourmet dining and spa services.

Given the uncertainty that 2020 has brought in the form of a pandemic, travellers look for flexibility when they make informed choices.Indulgence and flexibility increasingly matter when it comes to making a decision about where to go and where to stay during a holiday. Simply put, this offer from ITC Hotels lets its guests enjoy flexibility by enabling them to enjoy hotel credits. This can be utilized against any services of their choice, during the course of their stay that is based on this innovative offer.

What is ITC Hotel’s ‘100% Back’ offer?

The ITC Hotel’s ‘100% Back’ provides the following benefits:

Guests can book at any of the participating Welcomhotel as well as ITC Hotels. They can get the entire amount as hotel credits. Hotel credits, in turn, can be instantly redeemed for enhancing their experiences for spa treatments, food and beverages, etc. A meal at specialty restaurants such as Ottimo, Bukhara, Dum Pukht, etc. Guests can treat themselves to a one-of-its-kind signature treatment at Kaya Kalp spa. Enjoy beverages at the bar Take a spa session using the hotel credits.

With most people staying indoors due to the coronavirus pandemic, ITC Hotels had recently introduced its F&B app on Apple and Android platforms. The app enables guests to check out dining options, personalize their food order and put their home delivery and takeaway orders. Offering signature dishes from some of ITC Hotels most renowned and iconic restaurants, the app has a unique feature which lets guests gift a meal across cities!

Interestingly, DIY kits have also been introduced. These come with semi-cooked food in signature boxes. Detailed instructions are provided and every ingredient has been carefully labelled. All these easy-to-make DIY food kits are available at most ITC Hotels. From the comfort of one’s home, gourmet delicacies can be ordered, tasted and even gifted!

With more and more Indian travellers looking for varied options as they plan to travel, premium hotels seem set to roll out luxury experiences that are supported by sustainable practices and strict health protocols.