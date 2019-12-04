More flights to Goa, Varanasi this winter! GoAir announces 22 new flights

GoAir flight tickets can be booked through www.GoAir.in, GoAir mobile app.

GoAir has added 22 new flights to the winter schedule. Go Air has 22 new flights to its vast domestic network and boost air connectivity between metros and tier II cities. These routes are Ahmadabad – Indore, Bengaluru – Kochi, Kochi – Hyderabad, Delhi – Varanasi, Delhi – Indore, Ahmadabad – Varanasi, and has added frequency to the Delhi – Goa sector. These flights will be available from December 20, 2019. Apart from this, the airline has added two new destinations Varanasi and Indore.

“GoAir will close the calendar year on a high note – aggressive network expansion, increased fleet of aircraft, addition of new destinations and six new connections on our existing network. In the last 12 months our network capacity has gone up by 33%, inducted 17 new aircraft to the fleet, resulting in 100 new flights. We have added 10 new airports to our network – Phuket, Male, Abu Dhabi, Muscat, Dubai, Bangkok, Kuwait, Singapore, Kannur and Aizawl. Since our inception we have flown 78.6 million passengers and our aim is to reach the 100 million mark in the next two years. GoAir has placed a firm order of 144 A320neo aircraft and we will be receiving at least one aircraft a month on average for the next foreseeable future,” GoAir Managing Director Jeh Wadia said.

Flights schedule has been fixed keeping in mind the convenience of business and leisure travelers. This will boost local industry, tourism industry. GoAir flight tickets can be booked through www.GoAir.in, GoAir mobile app.

GoAir currently operates over 325 daily flights. It has flown around 13.78 lakh passengers in the month of October 2019. GoAir flies to 27 domestic destinations including Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bagdogra, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chandigarh, Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Guwahati, Hyderabad, Indore, Jaipur, Jammu, Kochi, Kolkata, Kannur, Leh, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, Patna, Port Blair, Pune, Ranchi, Srinagar and Varanasi. Goair flies to 8 international destinations, including Phuket, Male, Muscat, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Bangkok, Kuwait and Singapore.