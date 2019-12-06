More air connectivity between Indore and Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad! Go Air announces daily direct flights; check schedule, key dates

Flight number G8-766 will depart from Indore at 07:50 am and arrive at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (AMD) in Ahmedabad at 09:00 am.

Go Air has started non-stop daily flights from Indore to Delhi, Bengaluru, and Ahmedabad! Go Air said that it will start daily non-stop flights from Indore to Delhi and Ahmedabad, and Bengaluru to Indore from December 20 and December 26. The Wadia Group-backed airline has said that the direct air connectivity to these three metro cities will give boost to trade and allow small and medium enterprises from Indore to reach out to newer markets.

Go Air Delhi – Indore flight schedule: This flight will be effective from December 20, 2019. Flight number G8-177 will depart from Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) in Delhi at 05:35 am and will arrive at Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar Airport (IDR) in Indore at 07:10 am. Flight number G8-178 will depart from Indore at 5.55 pm and arrive in Delhi at 7:35 pm. Go Air has fixed timings of these flights so that passengers to conduct their business or meetings during the day and return to Delhi same day or vice versa.

Go Air Ahmedabad – Indore flight schedule: Flight number G8-766 will depart from Indore at 07:50 am and arrive at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport (AMD) in Ahmedabad at 09:00 am. Flight number G8-769 will depart from Ahmedabad at 3:35 pm and arrive in Indore at 5:00 pm. Manufacturing facilities have been growing in Indore which shares a strong trade connection with its neighbouring state of Gujarat as well as Ahmedabad. This flight will be available from December 20.

Go Air Bengaluru – Indore flight schedule: Flight G8-403 will depart at 04:50 am from Kempegowda International Airport (BLR) in Bengaluru and will arrive in Indore at 06:45 am. This flight will be available from December 26, 2019.

“Indore will be our 27th destination and our maiden entry into Madhya Pradesh. We wholeheartedly welcome Indore to GoAir’s ever-growing strong network. Indore has shown a sharp industrial growth curve and it is ideal for GoAir to present in the city at the times when both GoAir and Indore are rapidly growing. GoAir operates on three basic business principles of punctuality, affordability and convenience. With a wide array of services being made available to enhance the travel experience for economy and business travellers alike, GoAir ensures it lives up to its theme of ‘Fly Smart’,” GoAir Managing Director Jeh Wadia said.