‘Moon Dubai’ to give lunar luxury experience on Earth! Check details here

Moon is coming down to the Earth soon! Well, not literally but United Arab Emirates’ happening town Dubai, which is already known for massive sky-scrappers like Burj Khalifa, will soon have a moon-shaped resort with out-of-the-world features. According to media reports, the ‘Moon Dubai’ resort will be made at a whopping cost of 5 billion dollars or approximately Rs 40,000 crore. The Moon Dubai resort will give an impression as if the moon itself has been placed in Dubai.

Reports suggest that the Moon World Resort will be a lunar luxury complex. It will be over 200-metre high with 600-metre circumference. The project will give people who can not afford Elon Musk or Jeff Bezos’ space travel experience and option to feel the moon. A ‘lunar colony’ will be developed around the ‘moon’ and it is designed to stimulate an experience similar to or at least close to that of being on the moon itself.



The Moon World Resort will also have around 300 private boutique residences housed in the main building’s disc-shaped superstructure called sky villas and visitors can book any of them as per their choice. If you purchase a villa there, you will have access to exclusive private members’ club on the Moon World Resort property.

The ultra-luxurious hotel, which will be a replica of the lunar surface, is designed to be built in 48 months and will have an overall height of 735 feet. The architectural firm believes that ‘Moon Dubai’ will add to the Emirate’s economy in sectors such as hospitality, entertainment, attractions, education, technology, the environment and space tourism.



Michael Henderson, one of two Canadian entrepreneurs behind the project however said that currently there are no concrete plans for the resort to open in Dubai. Instead, they are looking to license four Moon destination resorts in North America, Europe, the Middle East and North Africa and Asia. Once complete, the project is expected to accommodate at least 2.5 million visitors. Each of the four Moon Destination Resorts to be developed in North America, MENA, Europe and Asia Pacific will feature 4000 luxury Resort suites. The Resort will be developed to a Five Star standard with service delivery operating at a Five Diamond level.