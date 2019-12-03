Monument Mitra: Now adopt Taj Mahal, Ellora caves or Hampi; Here’s how

Every monument and heritage site represents India’s unique architectural marvels, which is why this project is a significant one.

Big boost for heritage tourism, good news for you! Curious to know who is a Monument Mitra and how to adopt a heritage site? The new tourist-friendly initiative is spearheaded by the Ministry of Tourism in collaboration with the Ministry of Culture and the Archaeological Survey of India. Wondering how the project can develop heritage sites and monuments across the country? It starts with bringing together multiple stakeholders including public and private companies as well as individuals like YOU with this national responsibility! Yes, you read it correctly.

At a broad based level, the project is set to entrust these heritage sites to public sector and private sector companies along with individuals for developing tourist amenities. In simple words, you can become a “Monument Mitra” and adopt these heritage sites!

So, who exactly becomes a ‘Monument Mitra’ and what functions have to be discharged?

Who is a Monument Mitra?

Successful bidders are selected for adopting specific monuments or heritage sites. Following this, a MoU is signed between Monument Mitra, Tourism Ministry, Culture Ministry, ASI and the concerned stakeholders from the state.

The website ‘Adopt a Heritage’ provides details on the following:

Scheme Guidelines

Design Guidelines

Expression of Vision

Indicative list of tourist places

What are the functions of a Monument Mitra?

Here are some functions at a broad level:

1. Take charge of the operations and management of the amenities.

2. Ensure that basic as well as advanced amenities for these tourist destinations are provided.

3. For institutions that become ‘Monument Mitras’, the CSR activities are bound to get visibility in the premises and also on the official ‘Incredible India’ site.

How many monuments are identified under project?

To start with, 93 ASI monuments will be placed on offer as a ‘package’. These include:

Taj Mahal in Agra

Ellora Caves in Aurangabad

Sun Temple in Konark

Hampi in Karnataka

Rivona Caves, also known as ‘Pandava Caves’ in Goa

Buddhist monuments in Sanchi

Megalithic bridge in Meghalaya

Tso Lhamo lake in North Sikkim

Note that the above mentioned are among the many sites that are listed. The heritage sites are classified into various categories. This would be further expanded to other cultural and natural sites across the country.

What Rabindranath Tagore praised as a ‘teardrop on the cheek of eternity’ was not merely a poetic vision about the Taj Mahal but an ode to the timeless monumental beauty that has withstood the test of time and brought travelers from across the globe.

Every monument and heritage site represents India’s unique architectural marvels, which is why this project is a significant one. To become a part of the ‘Monument Mitra’ is to become a stakeholder in the country’s nation-building process and emerge a gamechanger in showcasing the country’s diverse and vibrant cultural heritage.