Month-long rafting, kayaking expedition on Ganga! Here’s all about government’s plan

This move by the government is aimed at spreading awareness about the conservation of water and will promote the National Mission for Clean Ganga. (Representative Image/IE)

Ministry of Jal Shakti: The union government, which seems to be very concerned about the environment, is now planning to promote water conservation and clean Ganga mission through a month-long kayaking and rafting expedition on Ganga. The expedition, which is expected to begin on October 10, is aimed at spreading awareness about the need to conserve water. This expedition will also help the government in promoting its National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) among Ganga basin states.

A report published in The Indian Express cited the Union Minister of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Gajendra Singh Shekhawat saying that he had reached out to more than 50 Members of Parliament across the party lines, whose constituencies were under the direct influence of the holy river. The report added that Shekhawat had written to some prominent opposition leaders including INC president Sonia Gandhi, the leader of the Congress party in the Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury and All India Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar among others.

The report citing the statement of Gajendra Singh Shekhawat given to The Sunday Express informed that the minister will also join the expedition, and might join a team between Devprayag and Rishikesh in Uttarakhand.

The IE report also cited the DG of NMCG, Rajiv Ranjan Mishra saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given out a call for water conservation and a renewed focus Ganga rejuvenation. The report mentioned NMCG DG saying that the month-long rafting and kayaking expedition on the Ganga is being organised by them as a part of NMCG’s ongoing initiative to reach out to the masses. The report further citing Mishra’s statement added that the expedition is set to start from Devprayag, Uttarakhand on October 10 and conclude at Frazerganj in West Bengal on November 12.

The expedition team of 16 members will be led by IAF Wing Commander Paramvir Singh, Mishra told IE. He also stated that the team will have representation from the Army and Navy too. The IE report citing Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, the NMCG DG suggested that CSIR, Indian Institute of Toxicology Research Scientists for collection of samples and water testing and members from the Wildlife Institute of India to record flora and fauna will also be part of the team.