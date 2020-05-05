Modi government likely to operate over 60 flights to bring 14,800 nationals back to India; check dates

Among the countries, India is likely to send 10 flights to the UAE, seven flights each to the US, and the UK. Apart from these, India will send five to Saudi Arabia, five to Singapore, and two flights to Qatar. Reuters image

India is likely to operate over 60 flights in a span of one week to bring back 14,800 Indian nationals amidst coronavirus lockdown. The centre is likely to conduct the operation from May 7 to May 13 with an aim to bring back Indians who are stranded abroad because of the coronavirus crisis. As many as 64 flights will be operated for flying back Indian nationals, senior government officials were quoted as saying by PTI.

Here is all you need to know

Air India and its subsidary Air India Express will be using 64 flights to repatriate Indian nationals from 12 countries.

These 12 countries are Oman, Kuwait, Bangladesh, Bahrain, Malaysia, Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Qatar, UAE, United Kingdom, and the US.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had announced that it would facilitate the return of asymptomatic Indian nationals stranded abroad from May 7 onwards. This would be done in a phased manner. Aircraft and naval ships will be deployed and transportation will be done on a payment basis.

India will send flights to several countries between May 7 and 13. Among the countries, India is likely to send 10 flights to the UAE, seven flights each to the US, and the UK. Apart from these, India will send five to Saudi Arabia, five to Singapore, and two flights to Qatar, according to PTI report.

India is also likely to send seven flights each to Malaysia and Bangladesh, two each to Oman and Bahrain, and five each to Kuwait and Philippines, as per the report.

Out of the 64 repatriation flights, the maximum will be sent from Kerala. As many as 15 would be sent from Kerala, 11 each would be from Delhi and Tamil Nadu. Apart from these, seven each would be from Maharashtra and Telangana, and remaining flights would be from five other states, the PTI report said.

Around 14,800 Indian nationals are likely to bring back through these 64 flights during the upcoming seven-day period.

However, sending flights to bring back Indians stranded abroad won’t stop on May 13. The central government will operate more repatriation flights after May 13, as per PTI report.

India has been placed under lockdown since March 25 to check the spread of the coronavirus. All commercial passenger flights remain suspended for this period. International flight operations to India was stopped on March 22.