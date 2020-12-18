Modi government is banking on Medical tourism for revival of travel sector in post-Covid, says Union Minister

The government is working on initiatives like Medical and Wellness Tourism Board, Guide training, skilling, and Dekho Apna Desh, said Union Minister

As the outbreak of Coronavirus occurred and rapidly transformed into a pandemic, the tourism industry was one of the first sectors to witness the impact of the economic slowdown. As the world is slowly recovering, the tourism sector is also adopting new normal and trying to get on the path of revival. At this critical juncture, the Central government is banking on medical tourism to provide the much necessary boost to the tourism industry in the post-Covid era.

“The tourism industry could benefit a lot from medical tourism in the post Coronavirus period as India has not just proved to be safer vis-a-vis other places and got a lot of recognition and name in the world for this but is also the most ideal for dealing with post Coronavirus impacts that people may still carry,” Prahlad Singh Patel, Minister of State, Ministry of Tourism and Culture said at an event organised by ASSOCHAM.

“Coronavirus is almost over now and whatever damage it had to do has happened. During this period our steps brought a lot of good name for the country. Even foreigners preferred to stay back here and felt safe. Now the post-Corona situation is one where our system of medicine, local cure, and wellness methods are what could be best suited to deal with it. After covid, the medical tourism is expected to rise and we must be prepared for this opportunity,” the Minister said.

Also, people are now preferring to go to tiger projects and other serene places to be with nature and not just prefer big hotels who will continue to have their own importance and preference for international events etc, Patel said.

“We need to look at what our role will be after the COVID Pandemic is over, and it is our responsibility that we meet our pre-COVID level position. The steps taken by the government during the COVID pandemic have led to a change in the perception of India to the world. The government is working on initiatives like Medical and Wellness Tourism Board, Guide training, skilling, and Dekho Apna Desh,” Patel said at the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) “Annual Tourism Summit”.