Missing flights due to massive traffic jams in Delhi? Vistara offers big relief; SpiceJet, IndiGo release statements

IndiGo has issued a travel advisory stating, “There is heavy traffic or roadblock at Delhi – Gurgaon highway. Do keep a tab on live traffic and enough travel time in hand while travelling to the airport.”

Have a flight to catch but stuck in a traffic jam in Delhi – NCR on Thursday? Don’t worry, you will be travelling to your destination from Delhi Airport (DEL) today even if you miss your Vistara flight. Vistara has announced that flyers, who have missed flights due to massive traffic jam on Delhi – Gurugram Highway, will be provided with seats on the next flight.

Vistara has issued an advisory dated December 19, 2019. “Due to heavy traffic congestion on Delhi – Gurugram Highway, customers who miss their flight due to this will be accommodated on next Vistara flight for no extra fee or fare on the basis of seat availability from Delhi,” Vistara has stated. The airline is also offering free changes and cancellations for its flyers who have booked to travel from Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. Vistara has said flyers can contact 24*7 Customer Service Centre on 9289228888 or go straight to Airport Ticketing offices for assistance.

SpiceJet has also tweeted, “There is heavy traffic congestion on the Delhi-Gurgaon highway. Passengers are advised to keep a check on live traffic while travelling to the Delhi airport, and allow themselves sufficient time for the journey.” The airline also posted on Twitter that due to bad weather at Delhi airport, all departures or arrivals and their consequential flights are affected. It has requested passengers to keep a check on their flight status.

Long traffic jam is being witnessed at Delhi – Gurugram expressway due to police barricading due to ongoing protests over Citizenship Amendment Act in the national capital. Gurugram Traffic Police has issued a traffic alert stating that traffic congestion was reported at Delhi – Gurugram border on National Highway 48 due to barricading by Delhi Police. “Gurugram Traffic Police is on the spot to facilitate the traffic. Inconvenience caused is highly regretted,” it tweeted.