Minor tremor shakes ground near Statue of Unity in Gujarat, no loss of life, property

An earthquake of 3.1 magnitude was recorded near Gujarat’s Kevadia village, the home to the world famous Statue of Unity. However, latest reports say that there was no loss of life or property in the area.

The 182-meter tall Statue of Unity is situated close to the Kevadia town. The Earthquake tremors were reported on Monday Night. There is no harm to the Statue of Unity, which is built in such a way that it can not be damaged by powerful earthquakes and cyclones, the PRO Rahul Patel said.

The focal point of the quake was 12 km east-southeast of Kevadia, the Gandhinagar-based Institute of Seismological Research (ISR) said in a statement.

“A 3.1 extent quake was recorded at 10.07 pm on Monday with its focal point 12 km east-southeast (ESE) of Kevadia in south Gujarat. It was recorded at a depth of 12.7 km,” the Gandhinagar-based Earthquake Research Institute (ISR) said.