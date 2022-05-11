Ministry of Tourism: ‘NamasteIndia’ Campaign to encourage International visitors to travel to India

On the second day of the Arabian Travel Market, Dubai -2022, the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India held a press conference that included influencers and international media, where various tourism potentials in India were discussed. During the press conference, Minister of Tourism, Government of Uttarakhand Satpal Maharaj went on to discuss the importance of the state that can be leveraged for the promotion of tourism such as wedding tourism, and adventure tourism in the State of Uttarakhand and also highlighted the initiatives undertaken by the government with regards to increasing the footfall of tourists in the state. Other matters discussed included various infrastructure development projects including Haridwar International Airport and more.



The ministry has been aggressively promoting different tourism destinations and products, while the major focus has been on the potential of MICE, Wellness Tourism, Film Tourism, Medical Tourism, Wildlife Tourism, Luxury Tourism as well as Adventure Tourism.



The Middle East has been the major target market for Indian tourism as a large number of tourists from the Middle East visit India for MICE, medical, wellness and luxury tourism.



The conference also highlighted that India was open to International visitors for which the Ministry of Tourism, Govt of India has been promoting Indian tourism in the Middle East market like Arabian Travel Mart.



The Arabian Travel Market (ATM), Dubai -2022 being held from 9th to 12th May 2022, where India Pavilion will be showcasing India as a “365 Days Destination” with multi-faceted tourist destinations which include Adventure, Culture, Golf and much more.



The event will have 18 Participants from India representing the State Tourism Government of Nagaland, Kerala that will also include Travel Agents, Travel Operators as well as Hoteliers/Resorts, at the India Pavilion. Other than this, the State Government of Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh will also be showcasing the potential of tourism the States have to offer.