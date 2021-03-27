MICE tourism in MP gets boost with inauguration of Chhatrasal Convention Centre in Khajuraho; Check details

The Convention Centre has been named after the legendary Bundelkhand King Maharaja Chhatrasal. (Image: ICPB/Twitter)

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Union Tourism and Culture Minister Prahlad Singh Patel on Friday inaugurated the state-of-the-art Chhatrasal Convention Center in Khajuraho. The Convention Centre, named after the legendary Bundelkhand King Maharaja Chhatrasal, has been built at a cost of around Rs 51 crore 43 lakh under Modi govt’s Swadesh-Darshan scheme. The center is equipped with unique features to facilitate gathering for MICE and other events. During the event Chouhan said that the govt held discussions with 141 tour and MICE (Meetings, Incentive, Conference Exhibition) operators, and also with event management agency, travel agents and other stake holders from different parts of India. He said that the state govt will develop Khajuraho and Madhya Pradesh as a preferred destination for MICE. Chouhan added that the govt is ensuring that along with business and corporate meetings of national and international level, tourism is also benefitted and witnesses a boom.

Khajuraho’s Chhatrasal Convention Center boasts of the following facilities:

18000 sq. ft. of meeting space

Parking space for 350 plus cars

Can host around 1500-pax

Wi-Fi throughout the premises

Fire-fighting systems, restrooms, make-up rooms, admin rooms, service rooms, etc.

Statue of Vallabhbhai Patel and Maharaja Chhatrasal will be installed

Speaking on the occasion Union Minister of State for Tourism and Culture (Independent Charge) Prahalad Singh Patel said, “It is my endeavor to bring back the ancient glory of Khajuraho. This morning I even prayed to Bhagwan Matangeshwar. The inscriptions of Khajuraho will be protected and placed on the global platform.”

Few glimpses of the inauguration of the Chhatrasal Convention Center, Khajuraho under Swadesh Darsan scheme of Madhya Pradesh by Hon’ble Chief Minister, Madhya Pradesh, Sh. @ChouhanShivraj ,Hon’ble Minister of State for Tourism & Culture (IC), Sh. @prahladspatel pic.twitter.com/vY5x2xaIbE — Ministry of Tourism (@tourismgoi) March 26, 2021

“We will continue to make unceasing efforts to bring back the ancient glory of Khajuraho and establish it on the global stage. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has launched several schemes to overcome the damage caused to tourism during the Corona period, which will develop the tourism sector and strengthen the economic condition of the people associated with tourism,” Patel added.

Also Read – SATTE 2021: With Infra boost for tourism, Madhya Pradesh pitches as India’s emerging MICE, royal wedding’s hub

MP CM Chouhan informed the gathering that the UNESCO world heritage site Khajuraho is also one of the 19 Iconic Cities in India. He said that tourism in Bundelkhand region will get boost through ‘Home Stay’ and ‘Gram Stay’ schemes. He added that Khajuraho will be established as an ideal center of tourism. For this, the experience of the people working in the tourism sector will be utilized. Along with this, work will be done to ensure that Khajuraho Dance Festival meets international standards.

The chief minister dedicated the Madhya Pradesh Chapter of the Indian Convention Promotion Bureau by displaying the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Indian Convention Promotion Bureau, Madhya Pradesh Tourism, National Human Resource Development and other organizations.