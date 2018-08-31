MIAL inducts first of its kind advanced emergency passenger evacuation vehicle for all types of aircraft

GVK Mumbai International Airport (MIAL), the company that administers the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport (CSIA) has inducted the first of its kind Advanced Passenger Evacuation Vehicle for rescuing stranded personnel from inaccessible areas of aircrafts. The vehicle covers all types of aircraft currently used in the aviation industry, including the A380 which is the biggest civilian aircraft available today.

This highly developed vehicle will be used for rescuing stranded personnel, wherein conventional alighting systems cannot be employed. In the unlikely event of an aircraft veering away from its normal path, this equipment can be rushed to the spot and the attached ladder can be extended up to aircraft door for passengers or crew to be safely evacuated.

This ladder can be extended up to a maximum height of 8.3 meters. The escape stairs have high evacuation load capacity of approximately 115 people at one time. This machine is equipped with an engine of 540 HP which will give an acceleration of 0-80 km per hour in less than 40 seconds which is one of the fastest in this category. The vehicle is fitted with high pressure smoke ventilation system which can remove smoke from fuselage/ cockpit and increase chances of surviving. This highly developed machine can also reach off-road surfaces with 6X6 wheel drive system on single wheel configuration.