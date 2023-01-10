Meet Asif Rozani, the man changing the way we look at luxury staycations

Are you someone who like splurging on luxury vacations but often comes back home disappointed? People who enjoy luxury are not willing to compromise even on the smallest of things. Keeping the same in mind Asif Rozani, the founder of The Supreme Villa group of holiday properties, has come with the choicest of options for those who enjoy staying in comfort. He is also a business entrepreneur, rising digital star, and social activist working towards inspiring youths.

His journey

His first-hand knowledge helped him in changing the game. At the age of 16, he began exploring his area of interest by first joining the family business. He has since founded a high-end health and fitness business. The pandemic crisis not only stole people’s jobs, educating them about the value of the digital world but also made them realise that our health and physical fitness should come before everything else.

Luxury staycation business

After that, he discovered the success and growth of the real estate sector while obtaining his degree in mass communication. In 2020, he founded the “TheSupremeVilla” vacation home rental. These days, people place a high emphasis on spending weekends and holidays together and making wonderful memories.

His mantra

His efforts to succeed were never just about getting rich; they also included spending time helping others. He believes that the only path to development and advancement is through education. He, therefore, tries his best to mentor others, especially youths, on the road to success by sharing his views and opinions through social media, using his expertise and experiences from his own life.