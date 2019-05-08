Maximum city, maximum fun! 24-Hour guide to a day out in Mumbai

Published: May 8, 2019 7:49:09 PM

If you're visiting Mumbai, and have just about 24 hours in your hand, here's a quick guide to cater every interest!

By Seema Wadhwa

Mumbai is no stranger to adjectives and titles to its regard. While there are endless descriptions about this city, one thing remains common amidst all these tales- The spirit of Mumbai! Most people often ponder what’s so special about people moving at hurricane speed. The answer, in a nutshell, is that while everyone and everything here is in a need for speed (Quick bite of Vadapav for lunch is a case in point), Mumbai finds time for the most heart-warming stories and moments.

If you’re visiting Mumbai, and have about 24 hours in your hand, here’s a quick guide to cater every interest!

For Heritage Enthusiasts and Bibliophiles

If you’re someone who is in awe of architectural marvels, you must take a walk in town (South Mumbai.) The oldest of buildings reflecting British architecture can be spotted here. You’re likely to spend a moment and more in admiration. Some of the sights to cover are the busy Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus, Taj Mahal Palace, Rajabai Clock Tower, The Town Hall, Gateway of India.

A walk starting from CST Mumbai to Oval Maidan through the by-lanes of Ballard Estate is highly recommended to capture every detail in your memory. While you’re on foot through the picturesque path, book vendors selling some of the finest and rare books can be seen from distance in an orderly fashion by the Fountain (An iconic spot.) If time permits, a conversation with them should be on your cards allowing you to be blown away with their belonging to the world of literature.

For Foodies

The best way to identify a place is often through its food, and when in Mumbai, nothing like it’s street food to give you a taste of the city. Though Mumbai is vast, finding lip-smacking and affordable food is assured. Zaveri Bazar Khau Gali serving generously buttered tawa Pav Bhaji, Dabeli, Pudla, Masala Papads are bound to treat your taste buds.

Ghatkopar Khau Gali- Whether it’s uniquely served and stuffed Jini dosa or double cheese pasta, Ghatkopar Khau Gali is your destination for ditching your calorie counter.

Mohammed Ali Road

If you love your meat more than most things, Mohammed Ali Road’s specials like Tikkas, Kebabs, Shawarmas are your palette’s paradise. Bademiyan, Noor Mohammedi Hotel, Sulemaan Usmaan Mithaiwala are some of the places most would vouch for.

For Shopaholics

If the word shopping tops your dictionary, you’re in for a surprise because Mumbai offers everything from Bohemian jewellery to the perfect corporate outfit at a budget-friendly price. Colaba causeway, Hill Road and Linking Road in Bandra, Fashion Street have you got you covered for an ultimate shopper’s dream come true!

For Downtime

The frenzy of the city is not always welcome. On an hour like this, witness the sunset, and embrace the breeze at Marine Drive, take a stroll at Cater Road Promenade Bandra or witness the lights, camera turn on to shoot films at the less crowded Madh Island beach. The next time you’re visiting the maximum city, do keep our 24-hour guide to a day-out in Mumbai handy.

(The author is a Mumbai-based travel writer. Views expressed are personal.)

